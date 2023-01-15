WordPress Business Website 2023 Cyber Security Guide Launched By ScottHall.co

ScottHall.co, a digital content marketing and SaaS scaling consultancy, launches a new guide detailing security considerations for WordPress websites.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – The latest guide from ScottHall.co comes in response to the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber attacks throughout 2022. The consultancy has recognized the widespread use of WordPress for business websites, and now suggests several steps that can be taken to improve security.

As ScottHall.co explains in the new piece, the WordPress content management system (CMS) is now used on over 40% of websites around the world, including almost 15% of all Fortune 500 companies. Given such a significant footprint, the consultancy believes that the guide will be helpful in protecting more businesses.

The release of the new guide was motivated, in part, by the significant growth in cyber attacks this year. According to a mid-year security report from Check Point Software, the first six months of 2022 saw a 42% increase in cyber-attacks globally. Ransomware remains the leading threat, with state-sponsored activity also becoming more prevalent.

As part of the guide, ScotHall.co aims to dispel the myth that WordPress websites are more vulnerable to security breaches. The company offers several easy-to-apply techniques that will improve website security. These include creating strong and unique usernames and passwords, customization of login URLs, and adoption of 2-factor authentication.

ScottHall.co also highlights the role that human factors can play in effective cyber security. The consultancy suggests that employee education and accountability should form part of every company’s data protection policies.

The new report from ScottHall.co adds to its ongoing series covering a broad range of business software tools and marketing techniques. Other recent releases include a detailed report on Google Screened, the advantages of business media publications, and YouTube Ads’ best practices. In addition to content, the agency offers multimedia digital content marketing campaigns focused on SEO and brand awareness.

Scott Hall, founder of ScottHall.co, says, “With the ever-increasing number of cyber-attackers every day, it’s rumored that WordPress-powered websites are more prone to hacking compared to other CMS websites. We discuss all the best website security best practices you should follow to ensure you achieve maximum security for your WordPress business website.”

