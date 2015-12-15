Worlds Announces $21 Million Series A1 Funding Round to Scale Industrial Metaverse Platform

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Worlds Enterprises, Inc., creators of a new 4D infrastructure for building the Industrial Metaverse, announces the successful completion of its $21.2 million Series A1 funding round. The round is led by Moneta Ventures with key participation from existing investors Align Capital, Green Park & Golf Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, Piva Capital, PerotJain, and Capital Factory. The funding will be used to continue investing in the Company’s AI platform, expand key go-to-market partnerships, and further expand the adoption of Worlds’ technology by industrial companies.

The Platform for the Industrial Metaverse

The Worlds Industrial Metaverse platform brings AI-based automation directly into the ground floor operations of large industrial companies. IoT sensors, people, and processes all come together inside a live digital twin that organizations can use to measure and reimagine their operations in ways that were previously impossible.

“We are thrilled that Moneta and all of our investors share our vision for large-scale digital transformation and believe in the incredible potential of Worlds as much as we do,” says Dave Copps, CEO of Worlds. “Businesses today are racing toward a future where the digital and physical worlds fully converge and radically change how they measure, analyze, and reimagine their businesses. That is precisely the work of Worlds and we are the only company on the planet that can do what we do.”

As industrial companies grow larger and faster than ever, their ability to observe, analyze and improve operations at scale becomes harder each day. “We stand unique in a market flooded with point solutions, computer vision companies, digital twin providers, and sensor companies that address only a tiny part of a much larger problem,” says Chris Rohde, President, Worlds. “After hearing from hundreds of digital transformation teams, it is clear that what is really needed is one place where all of these things come together; that is what we built with Worlds.”

Vision and Growth

With their market launch in August 2021, Worlds is already a trusted AI platform for some of the largest industrial companies, including Chevron, PETRONAS, and Hillwood Development Company. Worlds saw remarkable year-over-year growth in 2022, growing ARR by more than 400% over the prior year while initiating expansions with multiple clients that will continue throughout 2023.

“Worlds has created a new 4D infrastructure for building the Industrial Metaverse, that is unlike anything else we have seen in the market, and is reinventing how some of the largest industrial companies are doing business,” says Aasim Hasan, a Partner and Texas Leader at Moneta Ventures. “Working with Worlds is also easy, fast, and cost-effective for clients. And we see massive potential for growth. We are excited to be part of the journey with the Worlds team.”

“When we first invested in Worlds, we saw a proven leadership team and unique technology that had the potential to change how large industrial companies see, automate, and optimize their businesses. Since Worlds launched its platform, Fortune 100 clients have proven that they see that too. This is why Align Capital is a proud partner and continues to invest in Worlds,” says Lisa Harris, Founder and Managing Partner, Align Capital.

About Worlds

Worlds has created a new 4D infrastructure for building the Industrial Metaverse, a platform that brings AI-based automation directly into ground floor operations of large industrial companies. Inside Worlds, everyday processes and activities are converted into a live data stream that organizations can use to measure, analyze and unlock massive unrealized value. Worlds focuses on sectors in the supply chain, including manufacturing, distribution and logistics, transportation, and energy, as well as national defense. For more information about Worlds, visit https://www.worlds.io.

