JAKARTA, Feb 20, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The BFSI industry in Indonesia is set to take a major leap forward with IT Summit, Organized by Exito Media Concepts.

The Summit is supported by Indonesia Blockchain Society and KADIN Indonesia. The 17th Edition of BFSI IT Summit Indonesia is taking place on the 10th of March 2023. The summit will bring together senior government representatives, thought leaders, and leading industry experts to share their knowledge and experience on the latest technologies and trends shaping the BFSI industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions, and network with other industry professionals.

The summit will cover a wide range of topics, including Central Bank Digital Currency in Indonesia, Banking 3.0, Digital Payments Transformation from Cash to E-Money, Integrating cloud & AI to empower Digital transformation, Blockchain, FinTech, Data privacy and Protection in the Digital Era. It will also feature an exhibition area where companies can showcase their latest products and services.

VIP speakers joining the conference are:

– Raine Renaldi, Chief of Economy and Digital Asset Committee, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN)

– Edisono Limin, Executive Director, Country Head Of Channels And Digitalisation, UOB

– James Rex Elwes, Operations And IT Director / Chief Operating Officer, PT Bank HSBC Indonesia

– Sonny Supriyadi, Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia

– Yoanna Darwin, Director, Country Head of Treasury Trade Solutions, Citi Bank

– Edwin Sugianto, COO & CMO, PT Mandiri AXA General Insurance

– Gede Putra Arsana, Senior Financial Sector Specialist, World Bank

– Umi Kawiryani Tjiptoningsih, Digital Strategy, Innovation And Customer Experience Department Head, Bank Syariah Indonesia

– Ivan Irawan, Director Of Information Technology, Credit Bureau Indonesia

“We are excited to bring this significant event to Jakarta, serving as a valuable platform for industry leaders to collaborate and share their expertise on the future of BFSI in Indonesia,” said Rishikesh Shetty, CEO, Exito Media Concepts, the organizer of the event.

The summit is expected to attract hundreds of attendees from across the country and the region, making it a must-attend event for everyone in the BFSI industry.

For more information and to register for the event, Visit: https://bfsiitsummit.com/indonesia/

Contact: Mithun Gopinath,

Manager-Projects,

Exito Media Concepts,

[email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com