6sense Receives Recognition for Three TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best of Awards in Account-Based Marketing

Commitment to customer success highlighted by winning all three awards in the ABM software category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized 6sense for three awards in the Account-Based Marketing category including the Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. The awards highlight 6sense products that demonstrate a commitment to transparency, improvement, and user insights.

“Earning these awards from TrustRadius is an excellent way to kick-off 2023,” said Sanjay Kini, 6sense Chief Customer Officer. “We’re happy for the opportunity to continue providing customers with the best options to help them reach their revenue goals through high-quality intent data, account prospecting, activity tracking, and personalized outreach.”

TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for technology products and helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful customer reviews. To make the list, products must have over 40 customer reviews from the past year and have maintained a trScore of 7.5 or higher.

“6sense has won a Winter Best Of Award for Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Value for Price in the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) category,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. 6sense swept the awards in this category, winning all 3 awards. 94% of reviewers said that 6sense delivers good value for the price and 93% were satisfied with the feature set. Users value the software’s availability and the pre-sale experience with the 6sense team.”

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

