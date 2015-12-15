Adastra and Nova Southeastern University Partner to Help Improve Student Opportunities and Advance the Data and Analytics Sector

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adastra, the global Data and Analytics solution provider, announced today an ongoing partnership with Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) College of Computing and Engineering. The collaboration will create accelerated learning opportunities and research experiences for NSU students while establishing an advisory committee between the organizations to oversee joint projects on data processing, artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis and warehousing as well as cybersecurity mechanisms and policies.

“Innovative institutions like NSU have a critical role to play in helping combat ongoing talent shortages across the data and analytics industry,” said Meline Kevorkian, Associate Provost Dean, College of Computing and Engineering at NSU.

“Our partnership with Adastra will help ensure NSU’s programs are equipping learners with the latest tools and knowledge to excel within the industry and help create pathways for leading data and analytics organizations to support a broader, more diverse workforce,” said Kevorkian.

With this partnership, NSU and Adastra are taking an exciting step forward in their shared strategic goal to develop world-class talent, accelerate technological and scientific progress, and ultimately build a more sustainable future while bringing together the best minds in higher education and the data and analytics sector.

In 2021, NSU was redesignated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity by the National Security Agency and its associated federal agencies. This certifies that NSU’s cybersecurity curriculum satisfies or exceeds the standards expected of a top institution of higher learning through to 2028. NSU first received this designation in 2005 and was redesignated in 2009 and again in 2014.

“For the past 50 years, NSU has been at the forefront of innovative education and industry partnerships. We are thrilled to collaborate with NSU and the College of Computing and Engineering to develop creative answers that will propel the data and analytics sector and humanity towards a more sustainable, safe and secure future,” said Dilraj Sehdev, Executive Director, US at Adastra North America.

“This is a long-term commitment to invest in talent development and to work together on AI and data-based solutions, products and services, not just for our own benefit but to create shared values that address social and community problems across all spheres of society,” said Sehdev.

Fort Lauderdale has been steadily developing into a major tech hub over the past few years. From 2020 to 2021 the number of tech workers moving to the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area increased by over 15 per cent. The Greater Fort Lauderdale was named one of tech’s rising star metro areas in 2022 and in 2023 with an estimated 116,000 information and communications technology industry workers employed in the region.

