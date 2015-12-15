Advanced Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Q4 revenue was $491 million, above the high end of guidance

Q4 GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.20; Q4 Non-GAAP EPS was $1.70, above the mid-point of guidance

2022 revenue was a record $1.85 billion, with each end market up 20% or more

2022 GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $5.35; 2022 Non-GAAP EPS was a record $6.49

2022 cash flow from continuing operations was $184 million

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“We delivered strong financial results in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of improved component availability and solid manufacturing execution,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “For the full year, we achieved record revenue and earnings, thanks to strong demand in all of our markets and improved execution across the company. Although we expect lower revenue in the near-term due to a downturn in the semiconductor equipment market, we anticipate a record level of design-in activity, leveraging our strong pipeline of technology-leading products.”

Quarter Results

Sales were $490.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $516.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $396.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $45.3 million or $1.20 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with $74.9 million or $1.99 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $39.7 million or $1.05 per diluted share a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $64.2 million or $1.70 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares with $79.6 million or $2.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022, and $51.5 million or $1.36 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Advanced Energy generated $70.7 million of cash flow from continuing operations during the quarter, repurchased $0.7 million of common stock and paid $3.8 million in a quarterly dividend.

Full Year 2022 Results

2022 revenue was a record $1.85 billion, a 27% increase from $1.46 billion in 2021.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was a record $201.9 million or $5.35 per diluted share in 2022, compared with $134.7 million or $3.51 per diluted share in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was a record $244.8 million or $6.49 per diluted share in 2022, compared to $183.2 million or $4.78 per diluted share in 2021.

The company generated $183.7 million of operating cash from continuing operations in 2022, repurchased $26.6 million of common stock and paid $15.2 million in dividends. Cash and equivalents including long-term marketable securities at ended the year were $460.9 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

Based on the Company’s current view, beliefs, and assumptions, guidance for the first quarter of 2023 is within the following ranges:

Q1 2023 Revenues $415 million +/- $20 million GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.76 +/- $0.25 Non-GAAP EPS $1.10 +/- $0.25

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, February 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year financial results. To participate in the live earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-0890 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the meeting and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial +1-201-389-0918. A webcast will also be available on our investor web page at ir.advancedenergy.com in the Events & Presentations section. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking, and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges, non-economic foreign currency remeasurements, and other cash charges which are not part of our usual operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends, and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, we believe that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. To gain a complete picture of all effects on our financial results from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP measures as well, as the items excluded from non-GAAP measures may contribute to not accurately reflecting the underlying performance of the company’s continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. Furthermore, the use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and statements we make on the above announced conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this report that are not historical information are forward-looking statements. For example, statements relating to our beliefs, expectations and plans are forward-looking statements, as are statements that certain actions, conditions, or circumstances will continue. The inclusion of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “may,” “might,” “continue,” “enables,” “plan,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “likely,” “potential,” or “believe,” as well as statements that events or circumstances “will” occur or continue, indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) supply chain disruptions and component shortages that may impact our ability to timely manufacture products and deliver to customers; (b) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services, including supply chain cost increases, inflationary pressures, economic downturns, and volatility and cyclicality of the industries we serve; (c) the impact of political and geographical risks, including trade and export regulations, other effects of international disputes, war, terrorism, or geopolitical tensions; (d) managing backlog orders; (e) our ability to develop new products expeditiously and be successful in the design win process; (f) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (g) the risks and uncertainties related to the integration of acquired companies including SL Power Electronics; (h) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our operations; (i) our ability to avoid additional costs and lawsuits after the solar inverter wind-down; (j) the accuracy of our assumptions on which our financial statement projections are based; (k) the timing of orders received from customers; (l) our ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (m) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; and (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax law changes, any of which could negatively impact our customers’ and our presence, operations, and financial results. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advancedenergy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970-407-6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to us on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Sales, net $ 490,740 $ 396,930 $ 516,274 $ 1,845,422 $ 1,455,954 Cost of sales 312,926 257,183 325,056 1,169,916 923,632 Gross profit 177,814 139,747 191,218 675,506 532,322 Gross margin % 36.2 % 35.2 % 37.0 % 36.6 % 36.6 % Operating expenses: Research and development 49,637 40,966 49,760 191,020 161,831 Selling, general, and administrative 57,407 48,784 56,716 218,463 191,998 Amortization of intangible assets 7,033 5,556 7,049 26,114 22,060 Restructuring expense 5,636 2,231 121 6,814 4,752 Total operating expenses 119,713 97,537 113,646 442,411 380,641 Operating income 58,101 42,210 77,572 233,095 151,681 Other income (expense), net (2,701 ) 704 8,940 8,646 (2,970 ) Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 55,400 42,914 86,512 241,741 148,711 Provision for income taxes 10,055 3,187 11,639 39,850 14,004 Income from continuing operations 45,345 39,727 74,873 201,891 134,707 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,600 ) (98 ) (697 ) (2,215 ) 73 Net income 43,745 39,629 74,176 199,676 134,780 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest — (26 ) 9 16 44 Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 43,745 $ 39,655 $ 74,167 $ 199,660 $ 134,736 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,405 37,672 37,379 37,463 38,143 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,683 37,866 37,630 37,721 38,355 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 1.06 $ 2.00 $ 5.39 $ 3.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.05 $ 1.99 $ 5.35 $ 3.51 Discontinued operations: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ — Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ — Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.05 $ 1.98 $ 5.33 $ 3.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.05 $ 1.97 $ 5.29 $ 3.51

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 458,818 $ 544,372 Accounts and other receivable, net 300,683 237,227 Inventories 376,012 338,410 Other current assets 53,001 42,225 Total current assets 1,188,514 1,162,234 Property and equipment, net 148,462 114,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets 100,177 101,769 Other assets 84,056 66,911 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 470,959 371,596 Total assets $ 1,992,168 $ 1,817,340 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 170,467 $ 193,708 Other accrued expenses 185,805 140,645 Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 20,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,771 15,843 Total current liabilities 393,043 370,196 Long-term debt 353,262 372,733 Other long-term liabilities 179,596 202,915 Long-term liabilities 532,858 575,648 Total liabilities 925,901 945,844 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,066,267 870,851 Noncontrolling interest — 645 Total stockholders’ equity 1,066,267 871,496 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,992,168 $ 1,817,340

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 199,676 $ 134,780 Less: income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2,215 ) 73 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 201,891 134,707 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60,296 52,893 Stock-based compensation expense 19,849 15,739 Provision for deferred income taxes (5,736 ) 1,326 Discount on notes receivable — (638 ) (Gain) loss on disposal and sale of assets (3,962 ) 1,496 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired (88,607 ) (64,609 ) Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations 183,731 140,914 Net cash from operating activities from discontinued operations (144 ) (669 ) Net cash from operating activities 183,587 140,245 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Receipt of notes receivable — 3,050 Purchases of property and equipment (58,885 ) (28,817 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (149,387 ) (21,535 ) Net cash from investing activities (208,272 ) (47,302 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 85,000 Payment of debt-issuance costs — (1,350 ) Payments on long-term borrowings (20,000 ) (13,750 ) Dividend payments (15,204 ) (15,385 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (26,635 ) (78,125 ) Net payments related to stock-based awards (26 ) (1,762 ) Net cash from financing activities (61,865 ) (25,372 ) EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH 996 (3,567 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (85,554 ) 64,004 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 544,372 480,368 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 458,818 $ 544,372

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Net Sales by Market Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Semiconductor Equipment $ 232,455 $ 179,346 $ 266,600 $ 930,809 $ 710,174 Industrial and Medical 119,327 98,764 119,587 426,763 341,176 Data Center Computing 94,525 80,081 87,542 327,466 270,924 Telecom and Networking 44,433 38,739 42,545 160,384 133,680 Total $ 490,740 $ 396,930 $ 516,274 $ 1,845,422 $ 1,455,954

Net Sales by Geographic Region Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 North America $ 230,461 $ 178,200 $ 238,115 $ 857,490 $ 665,479 Asia 197,368 163,598 215,401 754,997 597,830 Europe 61,146 49,305 61,456 219,119 179,056 Other 1,765 5,827 1,302 13,816 13,589 Total $ 490,740 $ 396,930 $ 516,274 $ 1,845,422 $ 1,455,954

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure – operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 177,814 $ 139,747 $ 191,218 $ 675,506 $ 532,322 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 391 (19 ) 454 1,478 764 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other 1,162 997 1,662 5,295 6,189 Acquisition-related costs 73 234 66 (299 ) 3,585 Non-GAAP gross profit 179,440 140,959 193,400 681,980 542,860 Non-GAAP gross margin 36.6 % 35.5 % 37.5 % 37.0 % 37.3 % Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 119,713 97,537 113,646 442,411 380,641 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (7,033 ) (5,556 ) (7,049 ) (26,114 ) (22,060 ) Stock-based compensation (4,450 ) (2,939 ) (5,568 ) (18,371 ) (14,975 ) Acquisition-related costs (1,660 ) (679 ) (1,150 ) (8,637 ) (6,803 ) Facility expansion, relocation costs and other — (17 ) — — (229 ) Restructuring charges (5,636 ) (2,231 ) (121 ) (6,814 ) (4,752 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 100,934 86,115 99,758 382,475 331,822 Non-GAAP operating income $ 78,506 $ 54,844 $ 93,642 $ 299,505 $ 211,038 Non-GAAP operating margin 16.0 % 13.8 % 18.1 % 16.2 % 14.5 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure – income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Income from continuing operations, less non-controlling interest, net of income taxes $ 45,345 $ 39,753 $ 74,864 $ 201,875 $ 134,663 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 7,033 5,556 7,049 26,114 22,060 Acquisition-related costs 1,733 913 1,216 8,338 10,388 Facility expansion, relocation costs, and other 1,162 1,014 1,662 5,295 6,418 Restructuring charges 5,636 2,231 121 6,814 4,752 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 5,378 (134 ) (6,169 ) (7,645 ) (3,543 ) Acquisition-related costs and other included in other (income) expense, net (3,817 ) (3,093 ) (4,685 ) (8,417 ) (2,186 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,042 ) 3,017 855 (3,008 ) (1,346 ) Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation 60,428 49,257 74,913 229,366 171,206 Stock-based compensation, net of taxes 3,776 2,233 4,697 15,444 12,042 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 64,204 $ 51,490 $ 79,610 $ 244,810 $ 183,248

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) Reconciliation of non-GAAP measure – per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 1.20 $ 1.05 $ 1.99 $ 5.35 $ 3.51 Add back: Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.50 0.31 0.13 1.14 1.27 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 1.36 $ 2.12 $ 6.49 $ 4.78

Reconciliation of Q1 2023 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $395 million $435 million Reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 1.01 Stock-based compensation 0.17 0.17 Amortization of intangible assets 0.19 0.19 Restructuring and other 0.04 0.04 Tax effects of excluded items (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 1.35

