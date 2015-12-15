AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in Solve M.E. and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Virtual Event, “Long Covid: What Will It Take To Accelerate Therapeutic Progress?”

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases — including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus — today announced it will participate in an event hosted by Solve M.E. Diagnostics and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) titled, “Long Covid: What Will It Take To Accelerate Therapeutic Progress?,” being held virtually on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM PT.

The goal of the virtual event is to convene stakeholders to advance research and development to diagnose and treat Long Covid, ME/CFS, and post-infection diseases. By increasing awareness among drug developers to the unmet needs of our communities, Solve M.E. hopes to inspire industry players to study these diseases and create therapeutic breakthroughs. The session will also feature solution-oriented perspectives from government, academic, and industry researchers; patient groups; funding sources; and policymakers.

As part of the event, Thomas K. Equels, M.S., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will discuss the clinical development plans for Ampligen (rintatolimod) for the treatment of ME/CFS and Long COVID. Ampligen is AIM’s dsRNA product candidate being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. The Company is currently sponsoring an ongoing, FDA-authorized AMP-511 (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT00215813) Expanded Access Program for ME/CFS patients in the United States, which has been amended to include Long COVID patients. Preliminary results based on data from the first 4 Long COVID patients, following at least 12 weeks of Ampligen treatment, indicated they had experienced a reduction in fatigue, as measured via Patient-Reported Outcomes questionnaires. A statistical analysis of these data indicated that the decrease in fatigue compared to baseline was statistically significant (p=0.002), despite the small number of patients. Based in part on these early positive data, the FDA provided clearance of the Company’s IND application for a Phase 2 study of Ampligen for the treatment of Post-COVID Conditions (AMP-518) (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05592418). The Company expects to commence patient enrollment in AMP-518 in Q1 2023.

To register for the event, please click here.

About Solve M.E.

The Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid and other post-infection diseases.

Solve M.E.’s. work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world is laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various “long haul” diseases.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM has commenced a Phase 2 clinical study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and is currently being evaluated in many aspects of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The results discussed above are subject to a number of unknowns including, but not limited to, that while the preliminary data in a small number of subjects shows significance, no assurance can be given that these findings will prove true or that the study will yield favorable results, and that significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be an effective treatment for Long Covid. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

