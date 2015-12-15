Akeneo Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud by Announcing Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace

The new offering will further empower merchants with the expanded ability to control inventory from a centralized product database

Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2023) – Akeneo, the product experience company, announced today the launch of Akeneo on Google Cloud Marketplace. With Akeneo now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, brands and retailers will benefit from unified billing through purchases directly on Google Cloud Marketplace and deeper product integration, making it easier for customers to create engaging product experiences globally.

Akeneo’s Software as a Service (SaaS) PIM platform was originally built on Google Cloud infrastructure, which has allowed the company to efficiently scale its enterprise client base globally. As a part of Akeneo and Google Cloud’s partnership, the companies will engage in co-marketing and co-selling opportunities, further exploring how to deepen product integration along the way.

“Consumers continue to seek out new channels for purchasing goods, and in doing so they are conducting more research before purchasing and looking to new sites for additional product information,” said Fred de Gombert, CEO of Akeneo. “By bringing Akeneo to Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re giving organizations more control over how consumers perceive their products. This allows product teams to enrich and disseminate product information from a centralized database, ensuring that messages remain consistent no matter where people discover their brands.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Akeneo to Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Emel Begerem-Bilgin, Retail & CPG ISV Lead, EMEA at Google Cloud. “Furthering our partnership with Akeneo and offering their platform on our marketplace helps make it easier for organizations to customize their commerce offering and manage their products across multiple platforms to drive business growth.”

To purchase Akeneo on Google Cloud Marketplace, please visit the following link: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/akeneo-public/akeneo?project=akeneo-public

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences across all owned and unowned channels and routes-to-market. With its open platform, leading PIM for product data and asset management, and ecosystem connectivity with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Thrasio, Staples Canada, boohoo, and Air Liquide trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, brands and retailers can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced time to market, accelerated expansion, and increased team productivity.

