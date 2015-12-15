All Home Care Matters Presents: Ethics of Dementia and Social Media

Forum features nine of the world’s leading dementia experts on the ethics of dementia and social media

Livonia, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2023) – All Home Care Matters, a popular YouTube show and podcast with more than 11 million views & 106,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 300,000 downloads and 300,000 uniques per month across platforms, is hosting the “Ethics of Dementia and Social Media,” an important forum featuring nine of the world’s leading dementia experts on the ethics of dementia and social media. The episode will air on YouTube and on all major podcast streaming platforms worldwide on Feb. 14.





Every 3 seconds a new case of dementia is diagnosed somewhere in the world, joining the already more than 55 million people living with the disease. Dementia, a general term for a group of similar diseases including Alzheimer’s, is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.

While people who are diagnosed with dementia are able to give consent in some areas, there are no guidelines, let alone rights or laws, when it comes to posting information, including photos and videos, on social media. Many people with dementia aren’t capable of understanding the complexity of what it means to agree to have something posted on social media sites, where it can be manipulated and exploited.

The “Ethics of Dementia and Social Media” forum will examine the ethical challenges that can come from the far-reaching implications of individuals with dementia being posted on social media. “We live in a world now where anyone can take a photo or record a video of someone and put it out on social media,” said Slatton, host of the popular All Home Care Matters podcast/TV show.

“But I am capable of making that decision because I understand what is being posted and shared and I understand what social media is. But a person suffering with dementia does not and they need to be protected. We need to remember that every person with dementia is still a person and deserves and is entitled to respect and dignity.”

Slatton is hoping that this panel and discussion will help lead to a much broader discussion across the dementia community and hopefully help protect people with dementia from being abused and exploited.

The “Ethics of Dementia and Social Media” forum will feature:

Lance A. Slatton CSCM – Host of All Home Care Matters, Livonia, Michigan

Jennifer Bute – Former Medical Doctor & Founder of Glorious Opportunity (Jennifer is living with a dementia diagnosis)

Tim England – Masters Educated in Dementia and Internationally Recognized Dementia Champion

Lori La Bey – Internationally Recognized Dementia Expert and Founder of Alzheimer’s Speaks Radio & The Dementia Map

Alban Maino – CEO of Memory Lane TV and Dementia Advocate

Bettina Morrow – Masters Educated in Dementia & Masters in Social Work Specializing in Adult Services

Professor Ralph Martina – Professor of Neurobiology at Macquarie University

Marianne Sciucco R.N. – Co-Founder of AlzAuthors

Dr. James Vickers – Director of the Wicking Dementia Research and Education Center and Past President of the Australasian Neuroscience Society

Leah Waller – Founder of DementiaTLC

