Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Appoints Jarrod Schlesinger as North American Head of Financial Lines

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) announced today that Jarrod Schlesinger has been appointed Regional Head of Financial Lines in North America, effective Feb. 13, 2023, reporting to Bill Scaldaferri, President and CEO of AGCS North America, with a matrix reporting line to Vanessa Maxwell, Global Head of Financial Lines. Based in New York, Schlesinger replaces Joseph Caruso who has left the company.

Schlesinger joins AGCS from Chubb where he most recently held the title of Chief Operating Officer, North American Financial Lines. In this role, he developed the division’s operational strategies in addition to leading the management liability business. Prior to COO, he served in a variety of senior roles, including Executive Vice President within Financial Lines for Chubb for nearly 14 years.

Prior to Chubb, Schlesinger held leadership roles with AIG in New York and The Lexington Insurance Company where he managed the Lloyd’s of London Operation for AIG in the United Kingdom. He holds an MBA in finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a JD from the Cordozo School of Law and a BA in Economics from Emory University.

“Jarrod has a stellar track record in the Financial Lines arena and is well-respected for his product strategy and market knowledge critical to growing our portfolio in North America,” stated Scaldaferri. “I have no doubt he will be a phenomenal team leader, ready to take our business to the next level, particularly in the Large Corporate category.”

AGCS offers a suite of financial lines insurance solutions specifically designed to address the liabilities of companies, managers and professionals in today’s increasingly litigious and demanding business world. From specialist centers across the globe, AGCS provides financial lines insurance for companies ranging from multi-nationals to smaller businesses – including a range of specialist solutions for Financial Institutions – as well as for individual directors and managers. Cover limits range from $1 million to market-leading capacities for larger corporations in more than 200 countries and territories through our Allianz Multinational program.

About Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) is a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group. We provide risk consultancy, Property-Casualty insurance solutions and alternative risk transfer for a wide spectrum of commercial, corporate and specialty risks across nine dedicated lines of business and six regional hubs.

Our customers are as diverse as business can be, ranging from Fortune Global 500 companies to small businesses. Among them are not only the world’s largest consumer brands, financial institutions, tech companies and the global aviation and shipping industry, but also floating wind farms or Hollywood film productions. They all look to AGCS for smart solutions to, and global programs for, their largest and most complex risks in a dynamic, multinational business environment and trust us to deliver an outstanding claims experience.

Worldwide, AGCS operates with its own teams in more than 30 countries and through the Allianz Group network and partners in over 200 countries and territories, employing around 4,250 people. As one of the largest Property-Casualty units of Allianz Group, we are backed by strong and stable financial ratings. In 2021, AGCS generated a total of €9.5 billion gross premium globally. For more information please visit our website www.agcs.allianz.com

