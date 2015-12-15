American Fair Credit Council Names New Member to Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AFCC–The American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) announced today that Yolanda Schufford, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer at Beyond Finance, LLC, has been appointed to the organization’s Executive Board of Directors.

“We are excited to have Yolanda join the AFCC Executive Board of Directors,” said AFCC CEO Denise Dunckel. “The weight of her experience with the debt resolution industry and at Beyond Finance will be a tremendous asset to the Board; she is an extremely qualified and strong addition to our team.”

Yolanda has managed communications and public affairs at Beyond Finance for more than two years. Aside from her work to develop strategies that strengthen debt resolution policies, her responsibilities include overseeing government relations efforts in key states and leading her team in the areas of external and internal communications.

“As someone who has worked in finance and understands the struggles that so many Americans face, I am honored to be joining the AFCC,” said Yolanda Schufford. “I look forward to working toward greater goals within the industry to promote the interests of consumers and to being a key part of the success the organization has experienced.”

Before joining Beyond Finance, Yolanda served as Vice President of Content Marketing at GM Financial, where she managed B2C and B2B communications. Also, she has had various prominent roles in consumer finance, including Vice President of Executive Communications at Comerica Bank and Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Cash America International, Inc.

Throughout her career, Yolanda’s work has been recognized locally and nationally through multiple high-profile awards from prestigious organizations, including the Public Relations Society of America, the International Association of Business Communicators, the Hermes Creatives Awards, and the Associated Press.

In addition, Yolanda donates extensive amounts of her time, serving on the boards of Women of Debt Relief and Mentoring Brother2Brother.

Yolanda holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University.

About the American Fair Credit Council

The American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) is the national association of professional debt resolution companies. The AFCC and its member companies work on behalf of consumers struggling with the overwhelming burdens of unsecured debt to resolve those debts for less than their full balance. The AFCC has developed a strict Code of Conduct centered on “best practices” designed to protect the rights of consumers and requires member companies to follow stringent regulatory guidelines for operation. All AFCC members operate on a “No Advance Fee Model” and never charge a fee for services until a consumer’s debt has been successfully negotiated.

