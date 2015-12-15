AmeriSave Mortgage Now Offering Personal Loans

Loans of up to $50,000 can help consumers pay down credit card debt or finance other expenses

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, which has helped more than 665,000 Americans save money with a variety of low-rate mortgage products, is now offering personal loans as yet another option for customers who are looking to achieve their financial goals.

Prospective borrowers can now apply online for unsecured loans ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 with approvals in minutes and no up-front fees. Personal loans come with a fixed rate and monthly payments over a 3-, 5-, or 7-year term.

With interest rates that are typically far lower than most credit cards, personal loans are especially popular with consumers looking to consolidate high-interest credit card debt.

“Personal loans can be a smart option for consumers who don’t own a home to borrow against or for homeowners who may not have enough equity in their home to obtain a secured loan like a HELOC,” said Deva Annamalai, Executive Vice President of Product for AmeriSave. “While personal loans are most often used as a vehicle for consolidating credit card debts and lowering monthly debt payments, they can also be used to finance home improvements or to help pay for medical expenses.”

In addition to personal loans and traditional mortgage products, AmeriSave also offers home equity loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and cash-out refinancing. The company also recently announced that it has begun selling life insurance through a partnership with Ladder Life Insurance. Last year, AmeriSave also announced a similar partnership aimed at helping AmeriSave customers save money on homeowner’s insurance. Another division, AmeriSave Solar, helps customers lower their energy costs by financing the installation of money-saving solar power systems.

“At AmeriSave, we’re dedicated to helping our customers save money, whether that’s through low-rate mortgages, with low-cost life and homeowner’s insurance, by helping reduce energy costs through solar power or, now, with personal loans that can help them reduce credit card debt or finance other expenses,” said Mike Berte, president and chief operating officer of AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation.

To learn more about AmeriSave personal loans, click here.

To learn more about AmeriSave, please visit https://www.amerisave.com/.

About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, Equal Housing Lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., not licensed in NY; FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit www.amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.

