Apex Grows with Hire of Mortgage Banker Leo Anzoleaga

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Home Loans, powered by Luminate Home Loans, announced today the addition of Leo Anzoleaga to its award-winning mortgage broker team. As a Senior Vice President of Residential Lending, Leo will be responsible for creating residential mortgage business, developing business partner relationships, and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Leo Anzoleaga has helped homebuyers and agents throughout the Washington, D.C. region and beyond stay competitive by providing pre-underwritten loans rather than pre-approval letters through his Excellent Loan Program. As a Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist®, Leo and The Leo Anzoleaga Group build each client a personalized mortgage plan to help them reach their short- and long-term financial goals through real estate.

“Leo will be a fantastic addition to Apex Home Loans,” said Craig Strent, CEO and Co-Founder of Apex Home Loans. “Not only does he bring almost two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, but his commitment to supporting real estate agents and creating learning opportunities for the industry makes his services extremely valuable for homebuyers and partners alike.”

Leo also designs and facilitates professional development classes for real estate agents and small business owners through the How2Collective. Meeting them where they are in their career journeys, his offerings include How2Start, How2Scale, How2Execute, and How2Finance.

In 2020, Leo launched Leo’s Circle to recognize talented real estate agents measuring not only production, but also the way they are building their businesses and leading the industry. This association also creates a network with opportunities for them to connect and learn from each other while building content that promotes their own offerings and teams in the process.

“What I’m most excited about in joining Apex is the opportunity to work with not only an industry leader, but also how Apex and I share the same vision around building community, cultivating an excellent team, and taking pride in helping people achieve their dream of owning a home,” said Leo Anzoleaga, Senior Vice President of Residential Lending. “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of Apex and the entire Luminate Home Loans family because it allows us to remain local while giving us the resources to help buyers and homeowners across the country.”

Leo Anzoleaga can be contacted at [email protected]

About Apex Home Loans

Apex Home Loans, Inc. powered by Luminate Home Loans is a local mortgage Equal Housing Lender headquartered in Montgomery County, MD. Licensed in MD, DC, DE, VA, NJ, PA, FL, and WV, Apex focuses on delivering superior customer experiences and takes pride in helping people achieve their dream of owning a home. We’re like you: fellow homeowners, active community members, and family-focused individuals. Apex selects custom financing solutions for homebuyers and homeowners—all while retaining complete in-house control over the processing and underwriting of their loans. Visit apexhomeloans.com to learn more.

About Leo Anzoleaga

