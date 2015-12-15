Arrcus’ Expanding Ecosystem of PACE Partners to Showcase Innovations at Mobile World Congress 2023

‘Partner with ACE’ program accelerates network operator digital transformation

News Summary

Arrcus and its PACE partners bring innovation, acceleration to MWC 2023

PACE partner solutions demonstrate the power of the ACE platform, making transformation faster, easier for network operators

PACE program provides partners with technology and marketing benefits

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile World Congress – Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, is at Mobile World Congress 2023 with its powerful Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform, which unlocks new efficiencies, opportunities and flexibility for 5G, data center and enterprise network operators. Arrcus frees communication services providers (CSPs) and enterprises from legacy routing and switching technology that creates integration challenges, limits their choices and impedes digital transformation. The Partner with ACE (PACE) ecosystem is a critical part of the Arrcus platform approach, and several of the company’s PACE partners are in Barcelona this week illustrating the power of the ACE platform.

“The PACE program is the first ecosystem of its kind for open transport networking spanning routing and switching, and makes it easy for partners to provide a variety of network functions and services for customers on our ACE platform,” said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO at Arrcus. “Network operators and enterprise customers can accelerate their 5G and multi-cloud transformation with the benefit of our partner solutions to complement Arrcus innovation. The PACE program also benefits ecosystem members by providing them with the access, tools and support they need to build tailored services to meet customer needs and expand opportunities.”

Arrcus’ PACE partners offer validated and certified solutions that allow network operators to navigate their journey to cloud adoption and digital transformation more effectively by enabling CSPs and enterprises to discover, try, purchase and deploy solutions.

Mobile World Congress attendees are encouraged to visit PACE ecosystem partners Accedian Networks, Edgecore Networks, Quanta, Rohde & Schwarz, UfiSpace and Viavi Solutions at their booths on the event floor. CSPs and enterprises in Barcelona this week can also connect with representatives from attending PACE partners A5G Networks, Netcube, QuadGenWireless and Xoriant.

“A5G Networks is proud to collaborate as part of the Arrcus PACE program to enable networks with simplified but seamless connectivity across multiple technologies, recognizing that the value chain is changing and networks are becoming more open and distributed,” said Rajesh Mishra, co-founder and CEO of A5G Networks, a leader in autonomous 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi mobile core network software.

“We are excited to showcase our latest innovation at MWC 2023 and demonstrate how our switching and routing platforms with our diverse ecosystem can help service providers and data centers achieve their next-generation networking goals,” said Heimdall Siao, president at Edgecore Networks. “Our goal at Edgecore is to make networking technology more accessible to both solution developers as well as users of networking technology. Our ecosystem of partners and Edgecore’s development environment are important for us to transform the networking industry from legacy proprietary solutions to a more open environment. We are excited to partner with Arrcus’ PACE program by working together to provide the latest technology of switching and routing platforms with Arrcus’ software solutions.”

“Implementing open and disaggregated architectures is giving service providers more control over their networks and enabling more choices for deploying the most suitable solutions,” said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “We are happy to be collaborating with Arrcus’ ACE platform with our disaggregated cell site gateways, open aggregation and open core routers, as it will open up boundless possibilities for our customers to revolutionize their network transformations with speed and efficiency.”

“Xoriant is excited about working with Arrcus on its economically efficient 5G solution,” said Girish Gaitonde, CEO of Xoriant. “Our expertise in 5G monitoring allows us to nicely complement the Arrcus ArcIQ solution. We provide real-time streaming data from 5G RAN and 5G core which is validated and stored in a time series database for further analytics and observability. The combined solution with Arrcus provides an end-to-end solution that monitors everything from RAN to the core of the network.”

To connect with Arrcus and its PACE partners at Mobile World Congress 2023:

Visit the Arrcus booth in Hall 2-Stand 2D19 Schedule a time to meet with Arrcus at MWC

Visit the Arrcus PACE partner booths Accedian Networks: Hall 2-Stand 2D41 Edgecore Networks: Taiwan Pavilion, Hall 5-Stand 5A61 Quanta Cloud Technology: Hall 5-Stand 5E21 Rohde & Schwarz: Hall 5-5A80 UfiSpace: Taiwan Pavilion, Hall 5-Stand 5A61 Viavi Solutions: Hall 5-Stand 5A18



PACE program members benefit from access to early ACE SDKs and APIs; product integration verification; product certification and certification badges; and co-marketing in the form of internal and external webinars, press releases, and website listings and events.

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus LinkedIn and @arrcusinc.

Contacts

Media Contact

Sara Delacruz



[email protected]