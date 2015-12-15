Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

– Conference Call and Webcast Today, February 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$arwr–Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company is hosting a conference call today, February 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Webcast and Conference Call and Details

Investors may access a live audio webcast on the Company’s website at http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

For analysts that wish to participate in the conference call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9b2661110f7a4b0ebc648bf42d2a403f. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call.

Selected Recent Events

Announced topline results with Takeda from the Phase 2 SEQUOIA clinical study of investigational fazirsiran for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and provided an outline of a Phase 3 study that was co-developed by Takeda and Arrowhead and will be conducted by Takeda. Key results from SEQUOIA included the following: Fibrosis regression observed in 50% of patients receiving fazirsiran Median reductions of 94% of Z-AAT accumulation in the liver and mean reduction of 68% in histologic globule burden Treatment emergent adverse events were generally well balanced between fazirsiran and placebo groups Results consistent with AROAAT-2002 open-label study previously published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Earned a $25 million milestone payment from Amgen after the first subject was enrolled in Amgen’s Phase 3 trial of olpasiran for the treatment of cardiovascular disease

Earned a $15 million milestone payment from Horizon Therapeutics after the first subject was enrolled in Horizon’s Phase 1 study of HZN-457, formerly called ARO-XDH, for the treatment of gout

Initiated dosing in AROMMP7-1001 (NCT05537025), a Phase 1/2a single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ARO-MMP7, an investigational RNAi therapeutic designed to reduce expression of matrix metalloproteinase 7 (MMP7) as a potential treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), in up to 56 healthy volunteers and in up to 21 patients with IPF

Presented interim data on the cardiometabolic pipeline in three late-breaking oral presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022 and at a virtual analyst and investor event. Key results included the following: ARO-APOC3, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3) being developed as a treatment for patients with cardiovascular disease, severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), decreased triglycerides by 86%, and non-HDL-C by 45% while increasing HDL-C by 99% in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia ARO-ANG3, an investigational RNAi therapeutic designed to silence the hepatic expression of angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) being developed as a treatment for patients with heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH and HoFH), decreased triglycerides by 59%, LDL-C by 32%, and was associated with a relative reduction in liver fat fraction in patients with mixed dyslipidemia Olpasiran, which was originally developed by Arrowhead using its proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM™) platform and licensed to Amgen in 2016 and is designed to lower levels of lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)), a genetically-determined independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, reduced Lp(a) levels by more than 95% in patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. These data were simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)

Strengthened the balance sheet with the sale of Arrowhead’s royalty interest in olpasiran to Royalty Pharma for: $250 million in cash upfront Up to $160 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones Retained rights to $400 million in development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments potentially due from Amgen from the 2016 out-licensing agreement



Selected Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION



(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, OPERATING SUMMARY 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue $ 62,546 $ 27,439 Operating Expenses: Research and development 83,695 65,765 General and administrative expenses 20,985 24,995 Total Operating Expenses 104,680 90,760 Operating loss (42,134 ) (63,321 ) Other income, net 340 449 Loss before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest (41,794 ) (62,872 ) Income tax expense 17 – Net loss including noncontrolling interest (41,811 ) (62,872 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (486 ) – Net loss attributable to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ (41,325 ) $ (62,872 ) Net loss per share attributable to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating – Diluted 106,039 104,534 FINANCIAL POSITION SUMMARY December 31,



2022 September 30,



2022 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 202,249 $ 108,005 Short-term investments 299,582 268,391 Long-term investments 115,774 105,872 Total cash resources (cash and investments) 617,605 482,268 Other assets 273,884 209,671 Total Assets $ 891,489 $ 691,939 Current deferred revenue $ 66,281 $ 74,099 Long-term deferred revenue 40,789 55,950 Other liabilities 388,047 143,551 Total Liabilities $ 495,117 $ 273,600 Total Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity $ 377,039 $ 398,520 Noncontrolling Interest 19,333 19,819 Total Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity 396,372 418,339 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity $ 891,489 $ 691,939 Shares Outstanding 106,140 105,960

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company’s email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline or product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical program results, prospects or benefits of our collaborations with other companies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Contacts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Vince Anzalone, CFA



626-304-3400



[email protected]

Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC



Brian Ritchie

212-915-2578



[email protected]

www.lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

LifeSci Communications, LLC



Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

646-751-4361



[email protected]

www.lifescicommunications.com