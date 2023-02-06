Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company leveraging its nanomedicine technology, hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), to develop a new class of precision medicines, today announced that the Company will provide a corporate overview at two upcoming investor conferences. The corporate overview will highlight the company’s innovative approach to precision nanomedicine through its proprietary hydroxyl dendrimer therapies.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

Location: Palace Room, Marriott Marquis, New York, and virtual

Biocom California’s 13th Annual Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time: 4:09 PM PT

Location: Charles Fries Room, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California

Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Ashvattha will be available for one-on-one meetings onsite with registered attendees.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics (HDTs) targeting unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, neurology, inflammation, and neuro-oncology. Hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs) are a targeted nanomedicine technology exclusively licensed from our founders, Kannan Rangaramanujam and Sujatha Kannan at Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease-modifying drugs create novel proprietary HDTs selectively targeting reactive inflammatory cells in disease tissue with localized sustained effects. Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on ocular neovascular disease including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), neurology and hyperinflammation. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

Media Contact

Sky Striar

LifeSci Communications

617-797-6672

[email protected]