Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Research: Novotech is Growing 50% Faster than ROW

SYDNEY, AU, Feb 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific focused biotech specialist CRO and recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award, said the number of cell & gene therapy trials in the region was growing 50% faster than ROW. The majority of trials are in oncology, specifically for blood cancers, viral infections, and solid tumors.

Novotech, which has extensive experience in cell & gene therapy clinical trials, is sponsoring the 6th Annual Cell And Gene Therapy Innovation Summit in Berlin, Germany (15-16 February 2023).

The company recently acquired EastHORN, a European CRO with clinical, medical and regulatory expertise in multiple strategically important locations across the continent. The acquisition is part of Novotech’s global expansion program in Europe and the US.

The acquisition means biotech clients can access Novotech’s unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across Europe and the US, with a specialist focus on Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

The latest data shows Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region globally for cell & gene therapy trials representing more than a third of all cell & gene studies, with China leading in the region.

The region already accounts for over a third of cell & gene therapy trial activity and shows a nearly 50% faster growth rate in cell & gene therapy trials compared to ROW between 2016 and 2021. China shows a 15% faster growth rate than the ROW. After oncology, the majority of cell & gene trials are in infectious diseases, CNS, and cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, the Asia Pacific is the leading location globally for CAR-T trials with China attracting ~60% of all CAR-T trials globally between 2015-2022.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said: “Cell & gene therapy research typically presents another level of complexity and regulatory processes which means an experienced CRO partner is vital. Our deep experience, exceptional site and investigator relationships – which also translates to patent access – our project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership and flexibility, and our investments in data and technology combine to deliver the service biotechs need in this specialist sector for success.”

Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, selected for the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

