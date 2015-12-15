Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022

Net income attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $94 million, or $1.52 per share , for fourth quarter 2022. Shareholders’ equity attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. per share was $85.80 as of December 31, 2022. Non-GAAP Highlights: Adjusted operating income (2) was $14 million, or $0.22 per share, for fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity (2) per share and adjusted book value (ABV) (2) per share were $93.92 and $141.98, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 capital returned to shareholders was $115 million, consisting of the repurchase of 1.7 million shares for $100 million, and dividends of $15 million. Insurance Segment Insurance segment adjusted operating income was $66 million for fourth quarter 2022. Gross written premiums (GWP) were $131 million for fourth quarter 2022. Present value of new business production (PVP) (2) was $135 million for fourth quarter 2022.

Asset Management Segment Asset Management segment adjusted operating loss was $3 million and assets under management (AUM) inflows were $23 million for fourth quarter 2022.



Full Year (FY) 2022

Net income attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $124 million, or $1.92 per share, for FY 2022. Non-GAAP Highlights: Adjusted operating income was $267 million, or $4.14 per share, for FY 2022.

FY 2022 capital returned to shareholders was $567 million, consisting of the repurchase of 8.8 million shares (or approximately 13% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2022) for $503 million, and dividends of $64 million. Insurance Segment Insurance segment adjusted operating income was $413 million for FY 2022. GWP were $360 million for FY 2022. PVP was $375 million for FY 2022.

Asset Management Segment Asset Management segment adjusted operating loss was $6 million and AUM inflows were $1.4 billion (3) for FY 2022.



HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (AGL and, together with its consolidated entities, Assured Guaranty or the Company) announced today its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 (fourth quarter 2022) and the year ended December 31, 2022 (FY 2022).

“Assured Guaranty performed well in 2022,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO. “Our insurance business saw a solid performance from our U.S public, international infrastructure and global structured finance sectors, producing $360 million in gross written premiums, or $375 million of total PVP, making 2022 the fifth consecutive year in which we generated more than $350 million of GWP and PVP.

“We reached settlement agreements for all but one of the defaulting Puerto Rico entities in our insured portfolio, and our Puerto Rico insured exposure in total decreased by $2.2 billion. Additionally, we continued to demonstrate thoughtful capital management, while returning $567 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The share repurchases reduced our shares outstanding by almost 13% from shares outstanding at year-end 2021.”

(1) All per share information for net income and adjusted operating income is based on diluted shares. (2) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Net of transfers between funds managed by Assured Investment Management LLC and its investment management affiliates (AssuredIM Funds).

Summary Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ 94 $ 263 $ 124 $ 389 Net income (loss) attributable to AGL per diluted share $ 1.52 $ 3.74 $ 1.92 $ 5.23 Weighted average diluted shares 61.0 70.4 63.9 74.3 Non-GAAP Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 14 $ 273 $ 267 $ 470 Adjusted operating income per diluted share (1) $ 0.22 $ 3.88 $ 4.14 $ 6.32 Weighted average diluted shares 61.0 70.4 63.9 74.3 Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation(2) included in adjusted operating income $ (13 ) $ 30 $ (6 ) $ 30 Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation included in adjusted operating income per share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.41 Components of total adjusted operating income (loss) Insurance segment $ 66 $ 277 $ 413 $ 722 Asset Management segment (3 ) (3 ) (6 ) (19 ) Corporate division (36 ) (31 ) (134 ) (263 ) Other (13 ) 30 (6 ) 30 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 14 $ 273 $ 267 $ 470 As of December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL $ 5,064 $ 85.80 $ 6,292 $ 93.19 Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity (1) 5,543 93.92 5,991 88.73 ABV (1) 8,379 141.98 8,823 130.67 Common Shares Outstanding 59.0 67.5

(1) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. (2) The effect of consolidating financial guaranty (FG) variable interest entities (VIEs) (FG VIEs) and consolidated investment vehicles (CIVs).

On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL was $85.80 as of December 31, 2022, which was lower than shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL of $93.19 as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to unrealized losses on the investment portfolio that resulted from rising interest rates.

On a per share basis, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity increased to $93.92 as of December 31, 2022, from $88.73 as of December 31, 2021, and ABV increased to $141.98 as of December 31, 2022 from $130.67 as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to the accretive effect of the share repurchase program, and in the case of ABV, net premiums written and favorable loss development. See “Common Share Repurchases” on page 15.

Fourth Quarter 2022

Insurance Segment

The Insurance segment primarily consists of the Company’s insurance subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the United States (U.S.) and non-U.S. public finance (including infrastructure) and structured finance markets.

Insurance Segment Results (in millions) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Segment revenues Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 111 $ 111 Net investment income 80 67 Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities (4 ) — Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement and other income (loss) 6 4 Total segment revenues 193 182 Segment expenses Loss expense (benefit) 44 (161 ) Amortization of deferred acquisition costs (DAC) 3 4 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 41 37 Other operating expenses 24 22 Total segment expenses 112 (98 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees (5 ) 44 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes 76 324 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10 47 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) $ 66 $ 277

Insurance segment adjusted operating income was $66 million in fourth quarter 2022, compared with $277 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 (fourth quarter 2021). The variance was primarily attributable to loss expense and changes in net asset values of alternative investments reported in “equity in earnings (losses) of investees”, as shown in the table above. The components of premiums, losses and income from the investment portfolio are presented below.

Insurance Segment Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues

Insurance Segment Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues (in millions) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Scheduled net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 77 $ 91 Accelerations – Puerto Rico 29 — Accelerations 5 20 Total $ 111 $ 111

Net earned premiums attributable to accelerations increased in fourth quarter 2022 compared with fourth quarter 2021 primarily due to the resolution of Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority exposures, offset by declines in scheduled net earned premiums due to the effect of terminations and refundings since the fourth quarter of 2021 on recurring net earned premiums.

Insurance Segment Loss Expense (Benefit) and the Rollforward of Expected Losses

The table below presents the loss expense (benefit) recognized in the Insurance segment’s adjusted operating income.

Insurance Segment Loss Expense (Benefit) (in millions) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Public finance $ 58 $ (153 ) U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (16 ) (16 ) Other structured finance 2 8 Total $ 44 $ (161 )

The table below presents the rollforward of expected losses for fourth quarter 2022.

Roll Forward of Net Expected Loss to be Paid (Recovered)(1) (in millions) Net Expected Loss to



be Paid (Recovered)



as of September 30,



2022 Economic Loss



Development



(Benefit) Net (Paid)



Recovered



Losses Net Expected Loss to



be Paid (Recovered)



as of December 31,



2022 Public finance $ 632 $ 39 $ (259 ) $ 412 U.S. RMBS 52 (16 ) 30 66 Other structured finance 43 — 1 44 Total $ 727 $ 23 $ (228 ) $ 522

(1) Economic loss development (benefit) represents the change in net expected loss to be paid (recovered) attributable to the effects of changes in the economic performance of insured transactions, changes in assumptions based on observed market trends, changes in discount rates, accretion of discount and the economic effects of loss mitigation efforts, each net of reinsurance. Economic loss development (benefit) is the principal measure that the Company uses to evaluate the loss experience in its insured portfolio. Expected loss to be paid (recovered) includes all transactions insured by the Company, regardless of the accounting model prescribed under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and without consideration of deferred premium revenue.

Loss expense (benefit) is a function of economic loss development (benefit), as well as the amortization of deferred premium revenue. In fourth quarter 2022 loss expense in the public finance sector was $58 million and the economic development was a loss of $39 million. Public finance economic development was primarily due to certain Puerto Rico exposures. The difference between public finance loss expense and public finance economic development was primarily attributable to the release of deferred premium revenue associated with extinguished Puerto Rico policies.

The economic benefit in fourth quarter 2022 for U.S. RMBS was $16 million, primarily attributable to higher recoveries on previously charged-off loans and improved performance in certain transactions.

In fourth quarter 2021 the Company sold a portion of its salvage and subrogation recoverables associated with certain matured Puerto Rico exposures, and increased its assumptions for the value of recoveries to be received in 2022 in connection with the resolution of general obligation bonds of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and obligations of its related authorities and public corporations, the Public Buildings Authority, the Convention Center District Authority, the Infrastructure Financing Authority and the Highways and Transportation Authority under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (2022 Puerto Rico Resolutions) resulting in a benefit in loss expenses.

Insurance Segment Income from Investment Portfolio

Insurance Segment Income from Investment Portfolio (in millions) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net investment income $ 80 $ 67 Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities (1) (4 ) — Equity in earnings (losses) of investees: AssuredIM Funds 3 10 Other alternative investments (8 ) 34 Total $ 71 $ 111

(1) Contingent value instruments (CVIs) issued by Puerto Rico that were received as part of the 2022 Puerto Rico Resolutions are classified as trading securities with changes in fair value reported in the consolidated statements of operations.

Net investment income, which represents interest income on fixed-maturity debt securities and short-term investments, increased to $80 million in fourth quarter 2022 from $67 million in fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to rising interest rates on short-term investments.

In the Insurance segment, investments in AssuredIM Funds are recorded at net asset value (NAV), with the change in NAV reported in “equity in earnings (losses) of investees.” Equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds is mainly generated by healthcare, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and asset-based funds. As of December 31, 2022, the Insurance segment had invested $569 million (at fair value) in AssuredIM Funds, and inception-to-date realized and unrealized gains on AssuredIM Funds totaled $110 million. Equity in earnings of other alternative investments was a loss in fourth quarter 2022, primarily attributable to a private equity fund.

Equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds was a gain of $10 million in fourth quarter 2021, primarily attributable to higher valuations of assets held in the asset-based fund that was launched in 2021. Equity in earnings of other alternative investments was a gain of $34 million in fourth quarter 2021, mainly attributable to a large fair value gain on a specific investment in a private equity fund.

Equity in earnings of investees is more volatile than net investment income on fixed-maturity securities and short-term investments. To the extent that the amounts invested in AssuredIM Funds and other alternative investments increase and available-for-sale fixed-maturity securities decrease, net investment income may decline and mark-to-market volatility may increase.

Insurance Segment New Business Production

PVP, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the value of the Insurance segment’s new business production for all contracts regardless of form or GAAP accounting model. See “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Insurance Segment New Business Production (in millions) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 GWP PVP (1) Gross Par



Written (1) GWP PVP (1) Gross Par



Written (1) Public finance – U.S. $ 88 $ 94 $ 5,819 $ 71 $ 70 $ 5,947 Public finance – non-U.S. 9 1 — 19 16 — Structured finance – U.S. 33 40 971 8 10 375 Structured finance – non-U.S. 1 — 245 2 2 164 Total $ 131 $ 135 $ 7,035 $ 100 $ 98 $ 6,486

(1) PVP and Gross Par Written in the table above are based on “close date,” when the transaction settles.

U.S. public finance GWP and PVP in fourth quarter 2022, was higher than the comparable GWP and PVP in fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to several large transactions in the healthcare and infrastructure sector in fourth quarter 2022. The Company’s direct par written represented 70% of the total U.S. municipal market insured issuance in fourth quarter 2022, compared with 61% in fourth quarter 2021, and the Company’s penetration of all municipal issuance increased to 6.1% in fourth quarter 2022 from 4.6% in fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 structured finance GWP and PVP were primarily attributable to insurance securitization transactions, and commercial real estate and pooled corporate obligations.

Asset Management Segment

In the Asset Management segment, the Company provides investment advisory services, which include the management of CLOs and opportunity funds, as well as certain legacy hedge and opportunity funds now subject to an orderly wind-down. The Asset Management segment was affected by the challenging global economy and financial markets and the widening of CLO spreads, as well as the runoff of our legacy funds and certain strategic limitations during the year.

The Company is exploring alternative accretive growth strategies for its asset management business, with the goal of maximizing the value of this business for its stakeholders. The Company remains committed to growing asset management-related earnings and is pursuing strategies that would provide it with an avenue for such growth. Discussions regarding alternative accretive growth strategies are ongoing and there can be no assurance that such discussions will result in any transaction.

Asset Management Segment Results (in millions) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Segment revenues Management fees: CLOs (1) $ 12 $ 12 Opportunity funds and liquid strategies 6 7 Wind-down funds 1 2 Total management fees 19 21 Performance fees 1 — Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement and other income (loss) 4 2 Total segment revenues 24 23 Segment expenses Employee compensation and benefit expenses 18 14 Interest expense 1 1 Other operating expenses (2) 9 11 Total segment expenses 28 26 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes (4 ) (3 ) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1 ) — Segment adjusted operating income (loss) $ (3 ) $ (3 )

(1) CLO fees are the net management fees that AssuredIM retains after rebating the portion of these fees that pertains to the CLO equity that is held directly by AssuredIM Funds. (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets of $3 million in both fourth quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021.

Roll Forward of Assets Under Management (in millions) CLOs Opportunity



Funds Liquid



Strategies Wind-Down



Funds Total AUM, September 30, 2022 $ 14,951 $ 2,018 $ 367 $ 208 $ 17,544 Inflows – third party — 23 — — 23 Inflows – intercompany — — — — — Outflows: Redemptions — — — — — Distributions (14 ) (100 ) (127 ) (10 ) (251 ) Total outflows (14 ) (100 ) (127 ) (10 ) (251 ) Net flows (14 ) (77 ) (127 ) (10 ) (228 ) Change in value 213 (57 ) 8 (16 ) 148 AUM, December 31, 2022 $ 15,150 $ 1,884 $ 248 $ 182 $ 17,464

Corporate Division

The Corporate division primarily consists of interest expense on the debt of Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. (AGUS) and Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc. (AGMH), as well as other operating expenses attributed to holding company activities. Adjusted operating loss for the Corporate division was $36 million in fourth quarter 2022 compared with $31 million in fourth quarter 2021.

Other (Effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation)

The effect of consolidating FG VIEs and CIVs in fourth quarter 2022 was a $5 million loss related to FG VIE consolidation and a $8 million loss related to CIV consolidation. In fourth quarter 2021 the effect of consolidating FG VIEs and CIVs was a gain of $30 million primarily related to a pre-tax gain on consolidation of an AssuredIM healthcare fund.

Reconciliation to GAAP

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to AGL to adjusted operating income (loss).

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AGL to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total Per Diluted



Share Total Per Diluted



Share Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ 94 $ 1.52 $ 263 $ 3.74 Less pre-tax adjustments: Realized gains (losses) on investments (17 ) (0.29 ) 11 0.16 Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives 28 0.47 (23 ) (0.32 ) Fair value gains (losses) on committed capital securities (CCS) 12 0.19 — (0.01 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement of premiums receivable and loss and loss adjustment expense (LAE) reserves 70 1.13 — — Total pre-tax adjustments 93 1.50 (12 ) (0.17 ) Less tax effect on pre-tax adjustments (13 ) (0.20 ) 2 0.03 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 14 $ 0.22 $ 273 $ 3.88 Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation included in adjusted operating income $ (13 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 30 $ 0.43

Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains on credit derivatives in fourth quarter 2022 were primarily due to a general decrease in credit spreads of the underlying reference obligations, offset in part by a decrease in the Company’s own credit spreads and the effects of foreign exchange movements. Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value losses on credit derivatives in fourth quarter 2021 related primarily to a decrease in the Company’s own credit spread. Except for credit impairment, the fair value adjustments on credit derivatives in the insured portfolio are non-economic adjustments that reverse to zero over the remaining term of that portfolio.

Fair value gains on CCS in fourth quarter 2022 related primarily to increase in London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Fair value of CCS is heavily affected by, and in part fluctuates with, changes in market interest rates, credit spreads and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.

Foreign exchange gains in fourth quarter 2022 primarily relate to remeasurement of premiums receivable and are mainly due to changes in the exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar of the pound sterling and, to a lesser extent, the euro.

Full Year 2022

Insurance Segment

Insurance Segment Results (in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Segment revenues Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 508 $ 438 Net investment income 278 280 Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities (34 ) — Commutation gains (losses) 2 — Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement and other income (loss) 3 15 Total segment revenues 757 733 Segment expenses Loss expense (benefit) 12 (221 ) Interest expense 1 — Amortization of DAC 14 14 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 148 142 Write-off of Municipal Assurance Corp. insurance licenses — 16 Other operating expenses 84 82 Total segment expenses 259 33 Equity in earnings (losses) of investees (51 ) 144 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes 447 844 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 34 122 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) $ 413 $ 722

Insurance segment adjusted operating income for FY 2022 was $413 million, compared with $722 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 (FY 2021). The decrease was mainly attributable to loss expense and changes in net asset values for alternative investments reported in “equity in earnings (losses) of investees”, offset in part by higher net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues, as shown in the table above. The components of premiums, losses and income from the investment portfolio are presented below.

Insurance Segment Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues

Insurance Segment Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues (in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Scheduled net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 327 $ 372 Accelerations – Puerto Rico 133 — Accelerations 48 66 Total $ 508 $ 438

Net earned premiums attributable to accelerations increased in FY 2022 compared with FY 2021 primarily due to the 2022 Puerto Rico Resolutions, offset by declines in scheduled net earned premiums due to the effect of Puerto Rico and certain other terminations and refundings on recurring scheduled net earned premiums, the scheduled decline of the legacy structured finance book of business, and updates to debt service assumptions in 2022.

