Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022

  • GAAP Highlights: Net income attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $94 million, or $1.52 per share(1), for fourth quarter 2022. Shareholders’ equity attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. per share was $85.80 as of December 31, 2022.
  • Non-GAAP Highlights: Adjusted operating income(2) was $14 million, or $0.22 per share, for fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity(2) per share and adjusted book value (ABV)(2) per share were $93.92 and $141.98, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.
  • Return of Capital to Shareholders: Fourth quarter 2022 capital returned to shareholders was $115 million, consisting of the repurchase of 1.7 million shares for $100 million, and dividends of $15 million.
  • Insurance Segment
    • Insurance segment adjusted operating income was $66 million for fourth quarter 2022.
    • Gross written premiums (GWP) were $131 million for fourth quarter 2022.
    • Present value of new business production (PVP)(2) was $135 million for fourth quarter 2022.
  • Asset Management Segment
    • Asset Management segment adjusted operating loss was $3 million and assets under management (AUM) inflows were $23 million for fourth quarter 2022.

Full Year (FY) 2022

  • GAAP Highlights: Net income attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $124 million, or $1.92 per share, for FY 2022.
  • Non-GAAP Highlights: Adjusted operating incomewas $267 million, or $4.14 per share, for FY 2022.
  • Return of Capital to Shareholders: FY 2022 capital returned to shareholders was $567 million, consisting of the repurchase of 8.8 million shares (or approximately 13% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2022) for $503 million, and dividends of $64 million.
  • Insurance Segment
    • Insurance segment adjusted operating income was $413 million for FY 2022.
    • GWP were $360 million for FY 2022.
    • PVPwas $375 million for FY 2022.
  • Asset Management Segment

    • Asset Management segment adjusted operating loss was $6 million and AUM inflows were $1.4 billion(3) for FY 2022.

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (AGL and, together with its consolidated entities, Assured Guaranty or the Company) announced today its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 (fourth quarter 2022) and the year ended December 31, 2022 (FY 2022).

“Assured Guaranty performed well in 2022,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO. “Our insurance business saw a solid performance from our U.S public, international infrastructure and global structured finance sectors, producing $360 million in gross written premiums, or $375 million of total PVP, making 2022 the fifth consecutive year in which we generated more than $350 million of GWP and PVP.

“We reached settlement agreements for all but one of the defaulting Puerto Rico entities in our insured portfolio, and our Puerto Rico insured exposure in total decreased by $2.2 billion. Additionally, we continued to demonstrate thoughtful capital management, while returning $567 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The share repurchases reduced our shares outstanding by almost 13% from shares outstanding at year-end 2021.”

(1)

 

All per share information for net income and adjusted operating income is based on diluted shares.

(2)

 

Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(3)

 

Net of transfers between funds managed by Assured Investment Management LLC and its investment management affiliates (AssuredIM Funds).

Summary Financial Results

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to AGL

 

$

94

 

 

$

263

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

389

 

Net income (loss) attributable to AGL

per diluted share

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

3.74

 

 

$

1.92

 

 

$

5.23

 

Weighted average diluted shares

 

 

61.0

 

 

 

70.4

 

 

 

63.9

 

 

 

74.3

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

 

$

14

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

267

 

 

$

470

 

Adjusted operating income per diluted share (1)

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

3.88

 

 

$

4.14

 

 

$

6.32

 

Weighted average diluted shares

 

 

61.0

 

 

 

70.4

 

 

 

63.9

 

 

 

74.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation(2) included in adjusted operating income

 

$

(13

)

 

$

30

 

 

$

(6

)

 

$

30

 

Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation included in adjusted operating income per share

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Components of total adjusted operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance segment

 

$

66

 

 

$

277

 

 

$

413

 

 

$

722

 

Asset Management segment

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(19

)

Corporate division

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(134

)

 

 

(263

)

Other

 

 

(13

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

30

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

 

$

14

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

267

 

 

$

470

 

 

 

As of

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Amount

 

Per Share

 

Amount

 

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL

$

5,064

 

 

$

85.80

 

 

$

6,292

 

 

$

93.19

 

Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity (1)

 

5,543

 

 

 

93.92

 

 

 

5,991

 

 

 

88.73

 

ABV (1)

 

8,379

 

 

 

141.98

 

 

 

8,823

 

 

 

130.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

 

59.0

 

 

 

 

 

67.5

 

 

 

(1)

 

Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

(2)

 

The effect of consolidating financial guaranty (FG) variable interest entities (VIEs) (FG VIEs) and consolidated investment vehicles (CIVs).

On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL was $85.80 as of December 31, 2022, which was lower than shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL of $93.19 as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to unrealized losses on the investment portfolio that resulted from rising interest rates.

On a per share basis, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity increased to $93.92 as of December 31, 2022, from $88.73 as of December 31, 2021, and ABV increased to $141.98 as of December 31, 2022 from $130.67 as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to the accretive effect of the share repurchase program, and in the case of ABV, net premiums written and favorable loss development. See “Common Share Repurchases” on page 15.

Fourth Quarter 2022

Insurance Segment

The Insurance segment primarily consists of the Company’s insurance subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the United States (U.S.) and non-U.S. public finance (including infrastructure) and structured finance markets.

Insurance Segment Results

(in millions)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Segment revenues

 

 

 

Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues

$

111

 

 

$

111

 

Net investment income

 

80

 

 

 

67

 

Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities

 

(4

)

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement and other income (loss)

 

6

 

 

 

4

 

Total segment revenues

 

193

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

 

 

Segment expenses

 

 

 

Loss expense (benefit)

 

44

 

 

 

(161

)

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs (DAC)

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

Employee compensation and benefit expenses

 

41

 

 

 

37

 

Other operating expenses

 

24

 

 

 

22

 

Total segment expenses

 

112

 

 

 

(98

)

Equity in earnings (losses) of investees

 

(5

)

 

 

44

 

Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes

 

76

 

 

 

324

 

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

10

 

 

 

47

 

Segment adjusted operating income (loss)

$

66

 

 

$

277

 

Insurance segment adjusted operating income was $66 million in fourth quarter 2022, compared with $277 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 (fourth quarter 2021). The variance was primarily attributable to loss expense and changes in net asset values of alternative investments reported in “equity in earnings (losses) of investees”, as shown in the table above. The components of premiums, losses and income from the investment portfolio are presented below.

Insurance Segment Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues

Insurance Segment

Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues

(in millions)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Scheduled net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues

$

77

 

$

91

Accelerations – Puerto Rico

 

29

 

 

Accelerations

 

5

 

 

20

Total

$

111

 

$

111

Net earned premiums attributable to accelerations increased in fourth quarter 2022 compared with fourth quarter 2021 primarily due to the resolution of Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority exposures, offset by declines in scheduled net earned premiums due to the effect of terminations and refundings since the fourth quarter of 2021 on recurring net earned premiums.

Insurance Segment Loss Expense (Benefit) and the Rollforward of Expected Losses

The table below presents the loss expense (benefit) recognized in the Insurance segment’s adjusted operating income.

Insurance Segment

Loss Expense (Benefit)

(in millions)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Public finance

$

58

 

 

$

(153

)

U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)

 

(16

)

 

 

(16

)

Other structured finance

 

2

 

 

 

8

 

Total

$

44

 

 

$

(161

)

The table below presents the rollforward of expected losses for fourth quarter 2022.

Roll Forward of Net Expected Loss to be Paid (Recovered)(1)

(in millions)

 

 

 

Net Expected Loss to

be Paid (Recovered)

as of September 30,

2022

 

Economic Loss

Development

(Benefit)

 

Net (Paid)

Recovered

Losses

 

Net Expected Loss to

be Paid (Recovered)

as of December 31,

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public finance

 

$

632

 

$

39

 

 

$

(259

)

 

$

412

U.S. RMBS

 

 

52

 

 

(16

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

66

Other structured finance

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

44

Total

 

$

727

 

$

23

 

 

$

(228

)

 

$

522

(1)

 

Economic loss development (benefit) represents the change in net expected loss to be paid (recovered) attributable to the effects of changes in the economic performance of insured transactions, changes in assumptions based on observed market trends, changes in discount rates, accretion of discount and the economic effects of loss mitigation efforts, each net of reinsurance. Economic loss development (benefit) is the principal measure that the Company uses to evaluate the loss experience in its insured portfolio. Expected loss to be paid (recovered) includes all transactions insured by the Company, regardless of the accounting model prescribed under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and without consideration of deferred premium revenue.

Loss expense (benefit) is a function of economic loss development (benefit), as well as the amortization of deferred premium revenue. In fourth quarter 2022 loss expense in the public finance sector was $58 million and the economic development was a loss of $39 million. Public finance economic development was primarily due to certain Puerto Rico exposures. The difference between public finance loss expense and public finance economic development was primarily attributable to the release of deferred premium revenue associated with extinguished Puerto Rico policies.

The economic benefit in fourth quarter 2022 for U.S. RMBS was $16 million, primarily attributable to higher recoveries on previously charged-off loans and improved performance in certain transactions.

In fourth quarter 2021 the Company sold a portion of its salvage and subrogation recoverables associated with certain matured Puerto Rico exposures, and increased its assumptions for the value of recoveries to be received in 2022 in connection with the resolution of general obligation bonds of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and obligations of its related authorities and public corporations, the Public Buildings Authority, the Convention Center District Authority, the Infrastructure Financing Authority and the Highways and Transportation Authority under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (2022 Puerto Rico Resolutions) resulting in a benefit in loss expenses.

Insurance Segment Income from Investment Portfolio

Insurance Segment

Income from Investment Portfolio

(in millions)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

Net investment income

$

80

 

 

$

67

Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities (1)

 

(4

)

 

 

Equity in earnings (losses) of investees:

 

 

 

AssuredIM Funds

 

3

 

 

 

10

Other alternative investments

 

(8

)

 

 

34

Total

$

71

 

 

$

111

(1)

 

Contingent value instruments (CVIs) issued by Puerto Rico that were received as part of the 2022 Puerto Rico Resolutions are classified as trading securities with changes in fair value reported in the consolidated statements of operations.

Net investment income, which represents interest income on fixed-maturity debt securities and short-term investments, increased to $80 million in fourth quarter 2022 from $67 million in fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to rising interest rates on short-term investments.

In the Insurance segment, investments in AssuredIM Funds are recorded at net asset value (NAV), with the change in NAV reported in “equity in earnings (losses) of investees.” Equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds is mainly generated by healthcare, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and asset-based funds. As of December 31, 2022, the Insurance segment had invested $569 million (at fair value) in AssuredIM Funds, and inception-to-date realized and unrealized gains on AssuredIM Funds totaled $110 million. Equity in earnings of other alternative investments was a loss in fourth quarter 2022, primarily attributable to a private equity fund.

Equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds was a gain of $10 million in fourth quarter 2021, primarily attributable to higher valuations of assets held in the asset-based fund that was launched in 2021. Equity in earnings of other alternative investments was a gain of $34 million in fourth quarter 2021, mainly attributable to a large fair value gain on a specific investment in a private equity fund.

Equity in earnings of investees is more volatile than net investment income on fixed-maturity securities and short-term investments. To the extent that the amounts invested in AssuredIM Funds and other alternative investments increase and available-for-sale fixed-maturity securities decrease, net investment income may decline and mark-to-market volatility may increase.

Insurance Segment New Business Production

PVP, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the value of the Insurance segment’s new business production for all contracts regardless of form or GAAP accounting model. See “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Insurance Segment

New Business Production

(in millions)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

GWP

 

PVP (1)

 

Gross Par

Written (1)

 

GWP

 

PVP (1)

 

Gross Par

Written (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public finance – U.S.

$

88

 

$

94

 

$

5,819

 

$

71

 

$

70

 

$

5,947

Public finance – non-U.S.

 

9

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

16

 

 

Structured finance – U.S.

 

33

 

 

40

 

 

971

 

 

8

 

 

10

 

 

375

Structured finance – non-U.S.

 

1

 

 

 

 

245

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

164

Total

$

131

 

$

135

 

$

7,035

 

$

100

 

$

98

 

$

6,486

(1)

 

PVP and Gross Par Written in the table above are based on “close date,” when the transaction settles.

U.S. public finance GWP and PVP in fourth quarter 2022, was higher than the comparable GWP and PVP in fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to several large transactions in the healthcare and infrastructure sector in fourth quarter 2022. The Company’s direct par written represented 70% of the total U.S. municipal market insured issuance in fourth quarter 2022, compared with 61% in fourth quarter 2021, and the Company’s penetration of all municipal issuance increased to 6.1% in fourth quarter 2022 from 4.6% in fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 structured finance GWP and PVP were primarily attributable to insurance securitization transactions, and commercial real estate and pooled corporate obligations.

Asset Management Segment

In the Asset Management segment, the Company provides investment advisory services, which include the management of CLOs and opportunity funds, as well as certain legacy hedge and opportunity funds now subject to an orderly wind-down. The Asset Management segment was affected by the challenging global economy and financial markets and the widening of CLO spreads, as well as the runoff of our legacy funds and certain strategic limitations during the year.

The Company is exploring alternative accretive growth strategies for its asset management business, with the goal of maximizing the value of this business for its stakeholders. The Company remains committed to growing asset management-related earnings and is pursuing strategies that would provide it with an avenue for such growth. Discussions regarding alternative accretive growth strategies are ongoing and there can be no assurance that such discussions will result in any transaction.

Asset Management Segment Results

(in millions)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Segment revenues

 

 

 

Management fees:

 

 

 

CLOs (1)

$

12

 

 

$

12

 

Opportunity funds and liquid strategies

 

6

 

 

 

7

 

Wind-down funds

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

Total management fees

 

19

 

 

 

21

 

Performance fees

 

1

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement and other income (loss)

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

Total segment revenues

 

24

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

Segment expenses

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefit expenses

 

18

 

 

 

14

 

Interest expense

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Other operating expenses (2)

 

9

 

 

 

11

 

Total segment expenses

 

28

 

 

 

26

 

Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes

 

(4

)

 

 

(3

)

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Segment adjusted operating income (loss)

$

(3

)

 

$

(3

)

(1)

 

CLO fees are the net management fees that AssuredIM retains after rebating the portion of these fees that pertains to the CLO equity that is held directly by AssuredIM Funds.

(2)

 

Includes amortization of intangible assets of $3 million in both fourth quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021.

Roll Forward of Assets Under Management

(in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CLOs

 

Opportunity

Funds

 

Liquid

Strategies

 

Wind-Down

Funds

 

Total

AUM, September 30, 2022

$

14,951

 

 

$

2,018

 

 

$

367

 

 

$

208

 

 

$

17,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inflows – third party

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

Inflows – intercompany

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outflows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redemptions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions

 

(14

)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(251

)

Total outflows

 

(14

)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(251

)

Net flows

 

(14

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(228

)

Change in value

 

213

 

 

 

(57

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

148

 

AUM, December 31, 2022

$

15,150

 

 

$

1,884

 

 

$

248

 

 

$

182

 

 

$

17,464

 

Corporate Division

The Corporate division primarily consists of interest expense on the debt of Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. (AGUS) and Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc. (AGMH), as well as other operating expenses attributed to holding company activities. Adjusted operating loss for the Corporate division was $36 million in fourth quarter 2022 compared with $31 million in fourth quarter 2021.

Other (Effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation)

The effect of consolidating FG VIEs and CIVs in fourth quarter 2022 was a $5 million loss related to FG VIE consolidation and a $8 million loss related to CIV consolidation. In fourth quarter 2021 the effect of consolidating FG VIEs and CIVs was a gain of $30 million primarily related to a pre-tax gain on consolidation of an AssuredIM healthcare fund.

Reconciliation to GAAP

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to AGL to adjusted operating income (loss).

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AGL to

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Total

 

Per Diluted

Share

 

Total

 

Per Diluted

Share

Net income (loss) attributable to AGL

$

94

 

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

263

 

 

$

3.74

 

Less pre-tax adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized gains (losses) on investments

 

(17

)

 

 

(0.29

)

 

 

11

 

 

 

0.16

 

Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives

 

28

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(0.32

)

Fair value gains (losses) on committed capital securities (CCS)

 

12

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement of premiums receivable and loss and loss adjustment expense (LAE) reserves

 

70

 

 

 

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total pre-tax adjustments

 

93

 

 

 

1.50

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(0.17

)

Less tax effect on pre-tax adjustments

 

(13

)

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

0.03

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

14

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

3.88

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation included in adjusted operating income

$

(13

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

30

 

 

$

0.43

 

Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains on credit derivatives in fourth quarter 2022 were primarily due to a general decrease in credit spreads of the underlying reference obligations, offset in part by a decrease in the Company’s own credit spreads and the effects of foreign exchange movements. Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value losses on credit derivatives in fourth quarter 2021 related primarily to a decrease in the Company’s own credit spread. Except for credit impairment, the fair value adjustments on credit derivatives in the insured portfolio are non-economic adjustments that reverse to zero over the remaining term of that portfolio.

Fair value gains on CCS in fourth quarter 2022 related primarily to increase in London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Fair value of CCS is heavily affected by, and in part fluctuates with, changes in market interest rates, credit spreads and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.

Foreign exchange gains in fourth quarter 2022 primarily relate to remeasurement of premiums receivable and are mainly due to changes in the exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar of the pound sterling and, to a lesser extent, the euro.

Full Year 2022

Insurance Segment

Insurance Segment Results

(in millions)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Segment revenues

 

 

 

Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues

$

508

 

 

$

438

 

Net investment income

 

278

 

 

 

280

 

Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities

 

(34

)

 

 

 

Commutation gains (losses)

 

2

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement and other income (loss)

 

3

 

 

 

15

 

Total segment revenues

 

757

 

 

 

733

 

 

 

 

 

Segment expenses

 

 

 

Loss expense (benefit)

 

12

 

 

 

(221

)

Interest expense

 

1

 

 

 

 

Amortization of DAC

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

Employee compensation and benefit expenses

 

148

 

 

 

142

 

Write-off of Municipal Assurance Corp. insurance licenses

 

 

 

 

16

 

Other operating expenses

 

84

 

 

 

82

 

Total segment expenses

 

259

 

 

 

33

 

Equity in earnings (losses) of investees

 

(51

)

 

 

144

 

Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes

 

447

 

 

 

844

 

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

34

 

 

 

122

 

Segment adjusted operating income (loss)

$

413

 

 

$

722

 

Insurance segment adjusted operating income for FY 2022 was $413 million, compared with $722 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 (FY 2021). The decrease was mainly attributable to loss expense and changes in net asset values for alternative investments reported in “equity in earnings (losses) of investees”, offset in part by higher net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues, as shown in the table above. The components of premiums, losses and income from the investment portfolio are presented below.

Insurance Segment Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues

Insurance Segment

Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues

(in millions)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Scheduled net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues

$

327

 

$

372

Accelerations – Puerto Rico

 

133

 

 

Accelerations

 

48

 

 

66

Total

$

508

 

$

438

Net earned premiums attributable to accelerations increased in FY 2022 compared with FY 2021 primarily due to the 2022 Puerto Rico Resolutions, offset by declines in scheduled net earned premiums due to the effect of Puerto Rico and certain other terminations and refundings on recurring scheduled net earned premiums, the scheduled decline of the legacy structured finance book of business, and updates to debt service assumptions in 2022.

Contacts

Robert Tucker

Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

212-339-0861

[email protected]

Ashweeta Durani

Vice President, Media Relations

212-408-6042

[email protected]

