Australian-Based Fenlan Group Announces the Launch of Exclusive Car Gallery

Sydney, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 17, 2023) – An Australian-based company Fenlan Group has recently announced the launch of a new car gallery by the name of ‘Supercar Advocates Gallery.’ This gallery is being inaugurated to exclusively showcase CEO, Lecha Khouri’s car and bike and art collection.

Supercar Advocates Gallery will unveil a fleet of supercars and hypercars, all that will also feature on the new episodes of the popular car show Supercar Advocates.

Even though the names of the cars and bikes are currently kept under the wraps, it is rumoured that all of them are from some of the top brands in the world. A source close to the Fenlan Group revealed that the most recent addition to the collection is the Gumpert Apollo. It is the only Apollo in existence with an automatic sequential paddle-shift gearbox and 850 horsepower.

Fenlan Group’s announcement of the Supercar Advocates Gallery has met with a lot of excitement, anticipation, and joy from car enthusiasts and car lovers not just in Australia, but all over the world.





Fenlan Group



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/154525_4380e9a2b40b9b59_001full.jpg

About Lecha Khouri

Lecha Khouri’s passion for cars was born when he set his eyes on a Ferrari at a very young age. He immediately decided he would get it, even though it was pre-owned at that moment. After multiple jobs and long hours of work, he finally bought it.

Today, Lecha Khouri has amassed a car collection that includes some of the finest 60 high-end customized vehicles. These include the Ferrari 250 GT, Dino 246 coupe and spider, Ferrari 330 GTC, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari F40, Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Porsche 918, 1972 Porsche 911 S, 1959 Porsche 356 Speedster, Gumpert Apollo S Evolution, Lamborghini Miura, and others.

He also owns the largest Ducati motorcycle collection in Australia.

About Fenlan Group

Fenlan Group is a renowned business conglomerate from Australia that has expertise in diverse business domains.

Headquartered in Sydney with global outreach and operations, the group caters to the retail, property development, real estate, automotive, and investment sectors.

In the real estate segment, it owns over 43 major and iconic properties, has taken up construction work on 29 major projects, and has 40 properties ready in its portfolio, with five major developments under construction currently.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Lecha Khouri

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://fenlangroup.com.au/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/supercar_advocates_official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154525