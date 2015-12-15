Black Mountain Investment Group Announces Its Acquisition of Flight GPS, Expanding Its Aviation Portfolio

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 24, 2023) – Black Mountain Investment Group (“Black Mountain” or “BMIG”) recently announced its acquisition of Flight GPS, a popular mobile app for pilots and aviation enthusiasts. BMIG is an investment manager that specializes in building, investing in, and operating innovative assets.

This acquisition, funded by the company’s investment arm, The Jupiter Fund (“TJF”), will bring Flight GPS into Black Mountain’s private portfolio, put TJF LPs as major stakeholders on the cap table, and allow the investment firm to continue tapping into the growing aviation technology market. The Flight GPS acquisition follows their other recent acquisition of AvFuel Converter. AvFuel enables pilots to better convert fuel metrics across various units and aircrafts.

Both of Black Mountain’s new aviation companies will be led by Samuel Levine, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensed pilot and Black Mountain’s newest partner. Samuel previously worked at a fund consulting agency called Fund Launch, where he generated over half a million dollars in revenue for the company in less than five months. Before that, he worked at a private jet brokerage called Soljets. In a recent interview, Samuel said: “I’m very excited for the opportunity to combine my passion for aviation with my knack for growing businesses under Black Mountain’s fast-growing conglomerate.”

Flight GPS Mobile App Logo

Flight GPS is a highly-rated mobile app that provides real-time flight tracking, airport information, and weather updates from ForeFlight. Flight GPS automatically detects the user’s non-cellular ForeFlight device and sends their current GPS position from their phone to that device, allowing pilots and aviation enthusiasts maximum control, comfort, and situational awareness while airborne.

The mobile app is available on both iOS & Android for tablets and smartphones, works offline under all flight conditions, and offers a 14-day trial period to make sure it properly suits the user’s needs before signing up for a subscription. The app is known for its simplicity, user-friendly interface, and affordability. It has quickly become a staple for aviation enthusiasts and pilots around the world that don’t have cellular iPads.

In an interview about the acquisition, Black Mountain CEO, Elijah Levine, said: “We are thrilled to bring Flight GPS into Black Mountain’s private portfolio. This acquisition is a great fit and we look forward to continue establishing our presence in aviation, especially with a business leader that has significant experience in the space. We believe our in-house branding and technological expertise will help drive serious value to users of this app and our fund investors through this outright acquisition.”

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. The acquisition of Flight GPS marks a major milestone for Black Mountain Investment Group and a new chapter for the popular mobile app. With the investment firm bringing its expertise and resources to the table, they are hopeful that Flight GPS will soon reach new heights in terms of delivering value to its users.

After speaking with the Portfolio Manager of The Jupiter Fund, Kyle Niedzwiecki, he stated: “We have a track record of success and are confident in our ability to deliver high-quality investment opportunities in the emerging technology space to our investors. The Jupiter Fund’s investment team works to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities across all markets, including the land of micro VC. We are eager to continue building on our achievements and look forward to what the future holds for the fund.”

Black Mountain Investment Group and The Jupiter Fund work in tandem to start, operate, and invest in startup and established businesses. Please note that this is not a solicitation to sell anything or an offering or suggestion of any financial advice. For more information about Black Mountain Investment Group, please see below.

