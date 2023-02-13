Blockchain Life will host the 10th Global Blockchain and Crypto Forum in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 13, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining — Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27-28 in Dubai.
The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.
What to expect?
– Whales of the crypto industry at one place
– Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics
– Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies
– Breakthrough smart networking app
– The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip
Top speakers:
– Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze
– Sergei Khitrov – Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital
– Ben Zhou – Co-founder and CEO of Bybit
– Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center
– Carl Runefelt – Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder Of CryptoJobs.com
– Chris MMCrypto – Cryptocurrency Expert, Co-Founder of MMCrypto
– Gabriel Abed – Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE
– Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy – Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor
– Manan Shah – Founder and CEO of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBirb
– Gracy Chen – Managing Director of Bitget
Where and when?
February 27 – 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.
Buy a ticket now: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row
