Blockpass Achieves UK Gov’s Cyber Essentials Plus Certification

HONG KONG, Feb 9, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockpass is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Cyber Essentials Plus certification, certified through Forensic Control, a London-based cyber security company. The certification is a UK government-backed scheme to ensure and show protection against cyber threats. This certification follows and builds on from the Cyber Essentials certification that Blockpass earned just over a year ago, further displaying its commitment and capabilities in the region of security.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently, with around one million verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users, including those with unhosted wallets, with reusable digital identity profiles.

“When providing compliance, it’s imperative that security be at the forefront of Blockpass’ concerns,” said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. “We want people to know that we’re working to the highest standards and we want them to feel secure in trusting Blockpass with their regulatory needs which are so important as regulators step up to protect the crypto space. Achieving the Cyber Essentials Plus certification is one of the ways we can prove our commitment to safety and security.”

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations and legal developments have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass’ On-chain KYC(R), the only live zero knowledge solution for Crypto KYC, and Unhosted Wallet KYC solution finally enabling blockchains and DeFi platforms to have a compliance layer. Through its work with Animoca Brands from early 2022, Blockpass provides a zero knowledge KYC service where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.

In 2022, Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs utilized On-chain KYC(R) when they verified over 150,000 users in the $320 million Otherside NFT sale – the largest to date in Crypto sector history. In 2021, Blockpass was invited to enter the Cohort 7 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority Sandbox to offer a pilot our solutions for the UK market. Blockpass also introduced the On-chain KYC(R) solution that enables customers to access zero-knowledge verification of users so they can access provably completed verifications and adhere to standards without seeing the underpinning data.

The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

