Bold leadership elevates CIOs to the boardroom, according to Logicalis global study

London, United Kingdom – 21st February 2023: CIOs have stepped into the role of digital evangelist and strategic advisor, according to the 2023 Global CIO Survey from Logicalis, a global technology service provider. The study questioned 1000 technology leaders and explores how the role of the CIO is evolving. This year’s survey, The Meteoric Rise of the CIO, demonstrates a monumental shift in the role of the CIO from tech implementor to business leader.

Today’s tech leaders are actively involved in creating business strategy – 41% have some level of responsibility for business strategy while 81% say they are spending more time on innovation. They are using their technology expertise to deliver innovative solutions that drive value and competitive advantage. Over three quarters (77%) are now spending more time selling ideas into the board.

“CIOs are playing a leading role in orchestrating transformation and are stepping up in response to the changing industry dynamics.” says Bob Bailkoski, CEO at Logicalis. “Yet, CIOs are faced with challenges to navigate including a potential recession and talent shortages. In addition to this, they are experiencing increased pressure to deliver digital-based outcomes for their organisations, giving them more exposure to their Boards and requiring a different way of operating.”

Orchestrating transformation on the journey towards a digital-first future means CIOs are forging a new path. The four critical areas of focus for CIOs identified in this year’s report include:

Innovation – 50% of CIOs are expected to deliver continuous innovation that elevates and differentiates customer and employee interactions.

– 50% of CIOs are expected to deliver continuous innovation that elevates and differentiates customer and employee interactions. Strategy – 80% of CIOs say that business strategy will become a bigger part of their role over the next two years.

– 80% of CIOs say that business strategy will become a bigger part of their role over the next two years. Digital Transformation – 57% of CIOs say that building and operating new digital platforms is still a core part of their job.

– 57% of CIOs say that building and operating new digital platforms is still a core part of their job. Reimagining service partnerships – 74% of CIOs expect to increase spending on IT Outsource Management in 2023

“Modern CIOs have the right leadership skills and technology expertise to ensure their organisation is well equipped for the digital world”, explains Toby Alcock, CTO of Logicalis. “Rather than just supporting business needs through technology, the CIO is now using technology to help create new business models and tap into more revenue streams.”

For more information and to explore additional key findings from the 2023 Logicalis Global CIO Report, visit here: www.logicalis.com/cio-report

