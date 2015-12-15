Boston University Questrom School of Business Dean Susan Fournier elected to the Global Board of Directors of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International)

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) announced Dean Susan Fournier, Boston University Questrom School of Business is one of three Deans elected to their 30 member Global Board of Directors. Her three-year term will begin in July, 2023.

“AACSB’s board of directors play an invaluable role in leading the future of business education and helping business be a force for good,” said Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, president and CEO of AACSB. “Their knowledge, diversity, and business acumen allow us to be the best connector and convener of business schools and the business community, and we are grateful for their expertise. Susan was selected as she is one of business education’s most qualified leaders.”

About AACSB



Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 900 accredited business schools worldwide. The global organization has members in more than 100 countries and territories and offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

About the Boston University Questrom School of Business



Founded in 1913, the Boston University Questrom School of Business is a global top-tier academic research business school. Led by Allen Questrom Professor and Dean, Susan Fournier, Questrom develops business leaders who create value for the world. Questrom redefines transformational business programs, strengthens partnerships with the business community, advances the impact of research on business, and manages the school as a high-performing enterprise committed to excellence with a service mindset. Comprising a renowned full-time faculty of 165 researchers, teaching faculty, and accomplished practitioners, Questrom generates insights to address today’s business challenges and prepares students with the tools they need to succeed from Day 1 in their professional lives. Questrom’s portfolio of academic programs is robust and includes a Top 20 undergraduate program of over 2,200 students; distinctive MBA offerings including 900 students in a full- and part-time MBA, the affordable Online MBA and specialty MBAs in social impact, health, and digital technology; several thriving specialized masters programs in areas including business analytics, mathematical finance, and management studies; and a rigorous PhD program. More than 50,000 Questrom alumni form a powerful global network of leaders driving value creation that changes the world.

QUESTROM MEANS BUSINESS. For more information, visit bu.edu/Questrom.

