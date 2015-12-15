Bubblr Completes First Successful Product Demonstration

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Bubblr Inc. (OTC PINK: BBLR), an ethical technology company focused on the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the advancement of a better Internet, has announced its first successful product demonstration.

Bubblr’s open-source platform will allow any company or nonprofit to access the software tools needed to build their own cash-generative Ethical Web apps. The company is currently on target to launch the first-ever open-source platform for Ethical Web Super Apps in Q3 2023.

In 2022, Bubblr Founder Steve Morris led the rapid acceleration of product development which included overcoming several key technical challenges. This has enabled the availability of what is now a fully demonstrable product.

Mr. Morris stated, “Our technology is disruptive, making it inherently difficult to articulate to people what it really does. A mention of ‘Internet Search Mechanism’, which is the title of our US patent, suggests that the Bubblr platform is just another text-based search engine. This is simply not the case; our technology is purely app-based and is intentionally unavailable to browsers to protect anonymity and security for consumers.”

The Bubblr open-source templates are developed using Flutter, Google’s open-source development product. This is significantly improving the company’s product development schedule. Platform release is now expected in Q3 2023.

“In the last six months, Flutter’s capability has expanded to allow building of apps for all platforms. Our development team has been working day and night to ready the platform for release. I could not be more proud of their commitment to deliver,” said Mr. Morris.

Bubblr is working on producing video and web content to simulate the product experience that will be published shortly.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is on a mission to fix a broken internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words’ estimate,’ possible,’ and ‘seeking’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

