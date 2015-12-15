Bytes Technology Group Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Bytes Technology Group to collaborate with AWS to scale migration and modernisation offerings on AWS

London, UK; 9th February, 2023: Bytes Technology Group (Bytes), a leading provider of IT services and digital transformation services, today announced its strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN).

As a result of this agreement, Bytes and AWS will collaborate to address the demand for cloud migration, modernisation and cloud security services in the UK and Ireland region across both commercial and public sector organisations.

This collaboration will help Bytes to offer joint customers a comprehensive value proposition covering five main areas:

Solution Provider Expansion and Cloud Managed Services – Bytes will expand its business as an AWS Solution Provider for existing and new customers. It will also offer fully managed services on AWS including cloud security, storage, backup and disaster recovery with a focus on cloud cost optimisation. Cloud Migration and Modernisation Factory – Bytes will offer end-to-end AWS services to enterprise, small and medium business (SMB), independent software vendor and public sector customers. This includes design, implementation, migration, modernisation, management and support. Migration workloads will include Windows and Microsoft applications, storage and database migrations. Packaged Solutions for SMBs – Bytes will collaborate with AWS to offer packaged solutions to the SMB market across customer engagement, sales and marketing. The solutions will be deployed on AWS, leverage AWS’s cloud native data and artificial intelligence and machine learning services and also tailor AWS solutions for industries like Retail, Financial Services and Hospitality for SMBs. Expansion on AWS Marketplace – Bytes will leverage AWS Marketplace to expand its business and enable customers to procure cloud professional services and third-party software from Bytes partners such as Veeam, Druva, CrowdStrike, Trend, Checkpoint, Alert Logic, among others. Bytes will also expand its AWS Practice and extend AWS training – Bytes will expand its offering and will train and certify more than 200 sales and technical specialists on AWS. This means that Bytes customers will have access to even more top cloud professionals and a seamless experience in their move to cloud services.

Tim Mahoney, Head of Technology, Riviera Travel, said: “Bytes enabled us to make strategic business decisions by providing unambiguous and comprehendible cost options for migrating to the cloud and the cost of consumption once in the cloud. Furthermore, being an AWS Partner, Bytes gave us the clarity and confidence to move our existing environment to the cloud and reduce overall total cost of ownership of doing so.”

“Our customers are looking to make their next big move on the cloud and the Bytes collaboration with AWS is helping them accelerate the move. We have built and scaled a dedicated, fully-focused Bytes team of Engineers, Architects, Fin Ops, Security, Networking and DevOps to offer end-to-end lifecycle AWS services,” added Jack Watson, Managing Director at Bytes.

Amanda Sleight, Director, UKI SMB Lead at AWS, said: “We are excited to work with Bytes to address the unique requirements of SMB customers in the UK&I to deploy migrations and cloud security. With its proven delivery capabilities and large customer base, Bytes aims to add value to our customers by offering a one-stop-shop migration factory to accelerate customers’ path to AWS cloud.”

To learn more about migrating to AWS with Bytes, visit the website here: https://www.bytes.co.uk/cloud/amazon-web-services

END

Notes to Editors

Bytes is a leading provider of IT solutions including cloud, security, licensing, SAM, storage, virtualization and managed services. Established in 1982, Bytes employs 773 people in the UK and Ireland. To learn more visit: https://www.bytes.co.uk.

Contact

Leah Jones

CommsCo

[email protected]

+44 7876 117760

Source: RealWire