CasinoScout.nl Joins Forces with Holle Games in Media Partnership

Amsterdam, Netherlands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 4, 2023) – CasinoScout.nl, a leading online casino website in the Netherlands, and Holle Games team up for a media partnership to showcase their commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players.

The MGA-licensed game provider is proud to be featured on CasinoScout.nl, marking a strong start for the company in 2023. Furthermore, the company will be launching its next Premium series game, “Autobahn Automat,” in February 2023. Players will be able to find all the details on CasinoScout.nl. This exciting development further solidifies Hölle Games’ position as a leader in the gaming industry.

Holle Games, previously focused on the German and Swiss markets, recently expanded into the Netherlands. The timing of their appearance on the site is a strategic move that aligns with their growth and expansion goals.

The team of CasinoScout.nl is delighted about the new partnership:

“The media partnership between CasinoScout.nl and Holle Games is a game-changer for the online casino industry in the Netherlands, bringing players unique insights about the newest casino games on the Dutch market.”

About CasinoScout.nl

CasinoScout.nl is a well-known authority in the online casino industry in the Netherlands, offering a comprehensive source of information for gaming enthusiasts. With reviews covering slots, live casinos, table games, bonuses, and more, they keep players informed and up-to-date with the latest news in the industry. Additionally, their Academy offers a safe and easy way for players to learn various games. In an industry where new games are constantly being released, CasinoScout.nl is a crucial resource for players to stay informed. Their team provides a reliable and trustworthy directory of games and brands, along with extensive information on all aspects of online gaming, from payment methods to providers.

