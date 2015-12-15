CAST introduces first-of-a-kind automated green software insights capability

Green Insights capability Screenshot of Green Insights

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today CAST announced the release of Green Software Insights, a first-of-a-kind technology that automatically analyzes application source code for green impact, giving organizations a holistic understanding of opportunities to reduce software energy consumption.

Available directly in CAST Highlight, a software intelligence product for rapid insights across application portfolios, the capability can pinpoint where and how the software source code can be changed to make it more sustainable.

The release couldn’t be timelier, as data center greenhouse emissions are on par with the entire airline industry, according to the Q1 2022 Green Software Foundation report.

Green software is emerging as a next logical step for global enterprise technology sustainability initiatives given that as much as 85% of carbon emissions generated by software applications can be impacted by design and development, according to Accenture’s “The green behind the cloud” report.

“For the first time, organizations can clearly measure the sustainability of custom-built applications, understand exactly how to modify them to reduce emissions, and continually demonstrate their environmental impact reduction,” said Vincent Delaroche, CAST founder and CEO. “Users are able to rapidly analyze portfolios of hundreds or thousands of applications to automatically prioritize key enhancement candidates with specific recommendations provided by CAST Highlight.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2656163-c12f-44fd-9b63-87067be6712e

By plugging directly into source code repositories and analyzing applications in minutes, CAST Highlight identifies software code patterns or “green deficiencies” that waste resources and can be optimized with design and development changes. The outcome is lower energy expenditure and greenhouse gas emission with more economical, resilient, and efficient software.

As part of this launch, CAST will donate 10% of revenue from Green Software Insights to non-profit organizations supporting sustainability research and addressing human-caused global warming.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.

Contact Stephanie Watkins at [email protected].