Certara to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Company management will present at 11:15AM ET on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
[email protected]

Related Stories

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application with U.S. FDA to Initiate a Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating OCU200 for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Mesoblast Reports Operational and Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

DREAM-HF Phase 3 Trial Results for Mesoblast Cell Therapy in Heart Failure Published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC)

Atlas Global Celebrates Public Listing by Opening the Markets with the Canadian Securities Exchange

Drone Delivery Canada Announces Departure of Richard Buzbuzian

You may have missed

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application with U.S. FDA to Initiate a Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating OCU200 for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Mesoblast Reports Operational and Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

DREAM-HF Phase 3 Trial Results for Mesoblast Cell Therapy in Heart Failure Published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC)

Certara to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

error: Content is protected !!