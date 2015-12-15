Changes in the governance of NFL Biosciences

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, and in particular NFL-101, its drug candidate for smoking cessation, announces the appointment of Ignacio Faus, current CEO, as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of Dr. Ignacio Faus as Chairman of the Board of Directors

At its meeting on February 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of NFL Biosciences acknowledged the wish of Mr. Joël Besse to step down as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors in order to fully devote himself to his activity as investor in unlisted startup companies in the life sciences sector.

Dr. Ignacio Faus, currently Director and Chief Executive Officer of NFL Biosciences, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and now becomes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mr. Joël Besse. Having joined NFL Biosciences in 2019 as an investor, Dr. Ignacio Faus joined the management team in early 2021. He has 27 years of experience in large and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies and in private and public biotech companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, Grupo Uriach, Ferrer and co-founder in 2006 and CEO of Palau Pharma (divested in 2013). In recent years, Ignacio Faus has also been a Director of several private and public biotech companies as well as private equity funds in Europe and the United States. He holds a PhD in Biochemistry (Indiana University, USA) and an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Finance from the Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University, USA).

Ignacio Faus, Chairman and CEO of NFL Biosciences, commented: “I am very honored to take over as Chairman of the Board of NFL Biosciences and would like to sincerely thank Joël Besse for his operational and financial involvement since 2018. After his support during the IPO, the company now has a secure financial position for the next 18 months, following the recently concluded capital increase and the financing from Bpifrance.”

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier area which develops botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences’ ambition is to bring new, natural, safer and more effective therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, called NFL-101, is a standardized, nicotine free tobacco leaf extract protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers who want to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorders.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

Contacts

Bruno Lafont – [email protected] – +33 4 11 93 76 67 Agence Calyptus – [email protected] – +33 1 53 65 68 68

Attachment