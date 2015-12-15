CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure).

As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with experience in high-demand Microsoft Cloud solution areas and those who have delivered successful customer outcomes. Success is measured by customer success, skilling, and performance.

The designations recognize CI&T’s expertise in high-demand Microsoft cloud solution areas, increasing its customer reach through Microsoft Network. They also testify CI&T’s knowledge and commitment to propel clients’ cloud-migration journey and data strategy, providing a mature environment to achieve its goals with speed and efficiency.

CI&T has been a Microsoft partner since 2010, co-selling and delivering solutions in Azure, providing vertical expertise for global clients, and has certified more than 120 people across the organization.

“We are proud to attain Solutions Partner status for two designations, further showcasing our commitment to providing the highest quality digital solutions for our clients across the globe. By leveraging the designations and ongoing partnership with Microsoft, we’ll keep enhancing the value and efficiency of our customers’ cloud journey,” said Felipe Demetrio de Souza, Global VP of Alliances at CI&T.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão



[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Zella Panossian



[email protected]