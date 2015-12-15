CLINUVEL Launches CYACÊLLE, Next Generation Solar Care

CLINUVEL’s CYACÊLLE CLINUVEL today launched CYACÊLLE, a next generation of polychromatic solar care. CYACÊLLE is designed to protect skin from a wide spectrum of damaging solar radiation under extreme conditions.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CLINUVEL (ASX: CUV) (Börse Frankfurt: UR9) (ADR Level 1: CLVLY) today launched CYACÊLLE, a next generation of polychromatic solar care. CYACÊLLE is designed to protect skin from a wide spectrum of damaging solar radiation under extreme conditions.

In the first launch phase, CYACÊLLE will be available to individuals at high risk of photodamage and photoageing from ultraviolet (UV) and high energy visible (HEV) light exposure, and offered through CLINUVEL’s e-commerce channel in Europe, www.CLINUVELDNA.com.

“It is clear that both UV and HEV light from solar radiation damage skin,” CLINUVEL’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Dennis Wright said. “We started off by working decades to develop a world-first pharmaceutical product SCENESSE® (afamelanotide) for patients affected by polychromatic – or multiple wavelength – solar radiation.

“In a second phase, we have translated our research and clinical data into the next generation of polychromatic solar care products, λ3, to protect those at high risk of photodamage and skin cancer. That resulted today in CYACÊLLE.”

CYACÊLLE, is a leave-on cream offering shielding from multiple wavelengths of light, and the first of four planned product lines from CLINUVEL. The product was developed specifically for individuals who spend excessive time near reflective surfaces, those with a known history of solar skin damage and skin cancer, and who are immune-suppressed, all of whom are at increased risk of skin cancer.





About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL (ASX: CUV; ADR LEVEL 1: CLVLY; BÖRSE FRANKFURT: UR9) is a global specialty pharmaceutical group focused on developing and commercialising treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, systemic, and life-threatening, acute disorders, as well as healthcare solutions for the general population. As pioneers in photomedicine and the family of melanocortin peptides, CLINUVEL’s research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for systemic photoprotection, DNA repair, repigmentation and acute or life-threatening conditions who lack alternatives.

CLINUVEL’s lead therapy, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), is approved for commercial distribution in Europe, the USA, Israel and Australia as the world’s first systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information, please go to https://www.clinuvel.com.

CYACÊLLE®, SCENESSE®, PRÉNUMBRA®, and NEURACTHEL® are registered trademarks of CLINUVEL.

Authorised for ASX release by the Board of Directors of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

