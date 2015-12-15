Coherus BioSciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 6, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus“, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, March 6, 2023. Starting at 5:00 pm ET on March 6, 2023, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information
When: Monday, March 6th, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8a3cc318d81c4ebaa9d8f6e635f9731c

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jcpis3ko

The press release with the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Coherus Contact Information:
Marek Ciszewski, SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

