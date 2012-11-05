Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“Coloured Ties” or the “Company”) provides the following corporate update on its TSX-50 top 50 selection and on its investment holdings:

As of February 17, 2023, material investment holdings for the Company in the lithium mineral exploration field include the following investments:

AZIMUT EXPL INC 1,743,300.00 https://azimut-exploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/azimut-pr-20230123.pdf MANNING VENTURES INC 7,767,000.00 https://manning-ventures.com/bounty-lithium/ PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1,857,200.00 https://patriotbatterymetals.com POWER METALS CORP 3,006,500.00 https://powermetalscorp.com ROCKLAND RES LTD 3,100,000.00 https://www.rocklandresources.com SUPERIOR MNG INTL CORP 60,000.00 https://superiormininginternational.com/news-releases/superior-mining-international-corp-options-vieux-comptoir-lithium-property-in-prolific-james-bay-region-quebec/

Superior Mining has an Option on the Company’s subsidiary’s Quebec Pegmatite’s Vieux Comptoir Property to earn 100% interest by issuing up to 14,000,000 Superior Mining Shares WINSOME RES LTD 83,000.00 https://winsomeresources.com.au

The values of the Company’s holdings listed above are subject to audit. The Company holds other value holdings in public and private companies and cash that will be published in its audited financial statements.

The Company reports that it is advancing exploration programs on it’s lithium projects within Quebec Pegmatite Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company and will provide updates as they progress.

Coloured Ties also reports that it is in discussions to complete proposed acquisitions of assets that may require additional capital. The proposed asset acquisitions are in the early stage of discussion and there is no guarantee any transaction will be completed. However, in the event the Company intends to proceed with an asset transaction, additional capital may be required, and the Company intends to position itself to be able to complete public offerings if needed. Any public offerings will be subject to the market conditions, the anticipated acquisition and careful consideration by the Company of the implications of the dilutive nature of a public offering.

TSX Venture 50

The Company is pleased to announce it has qualified for the 2023 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

Further, Coloured Ties Capital was appointed one of the top performing company in the Diversified Industries sector as the TSX 50 selection.

The 2023 TSX Venture 50 is an annual program showcasing the top 10 performers from 5 industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Top performing companies were selected based on year-over-year performance across 3 equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the full list visit: 2023 TSX Venture 50.

“Year 2022 was a pivotal year for the Company and we were fortunate to position early into the lithium exploration sector with a significant early investment into Patriot Battery Metals and others in the lithium sector. Over 2022, The Company has become intimately involved in the James Bay Region lithium exploration field and has amassed an excellent exploration ground portfolio inside our subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite. We are also significant shareholders in Hertz Lithium, which aims to list on the CSE in spring 2023. In the coming year, we will look to monetize these investments and leverage the returns into other emerging early stage investments in the mining and technology sectors,” stated Kal Malhi, CEO.

Seeking Additional Investment Opportunities

The Company is currently seeking additional investment opportunities in the mineral exploration sector for uranium, gold, gas and oil in Europe and also in leading edge technology opportunities. Entrepreneurs and organizations seeking a partnership in these sectors are encouraged to contact the Company with a brief summary of the projects for review.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc

Coloured Ties Capital is a TSX-V listed issuer that invests in early stage commercial ventures and provides investee companies with capital market access and advisory services. The Company offers investors an opportunity to participate in early stage opportunities that are often only offered to high net worth or institutional investors via investment in the Company’s common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol TIE.

