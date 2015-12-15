Commercial Buildings Now Have a New Way to Save Energy, Lower Costs and Reduce Emissions With Ctrl+e’s Suite of Smart Solutions

Designed and Manufactured in New York, Ctrl+e’s New Building Intelligence & Energy Management Platform Unlocks Actionable Insights Needed to Save Money and Eliminate Waste

Ctrl+e’s revolutionary building intelligence & energy management platform modernizes the legacy infrastructure of any commercial building and unlocks massive savings. By providing real-time visibility and control over a building’s devices and energy consumption, the platform empowers building owners to effortlessly adapt and optimize energy usage, reduce building expenses, eliminate carbon emissions and unlock meaningful insights into any building’s health and safety.

“Today’s commercial buildings generate troves of untapped data just waiting to be utilized. It’s a massive opportunity for building owners to reduce costs and unlock tax incentives and rebates, all while supporting a greener future,” said Charles Wolofsky, Co-founder & CEO of Ctrl+e. “By taking control of energy, we control costs.”

Carbon emissions in buildings are directly related and are the byproduct of energy consumption.

On average, commercial buildings waste 30% or more of the energy they consume, incurring significant costs to property owners. Existing solutions are too expensive for buildings under 50,000 sq. ft. – which account for more than 90% of all commercial buildings in the US.

“By enacting Local Law 97, NYC is among the first municipalities to mandate energy conservation and carbon emission reductions by building owners, and we expect this trend to grow nationwide,” added Wolofsky. “This law heavily penalizes and fines building owners for emissions above a set threshold, compelling them to adopt energy efficient solutions.”

Ctrl+e’s solutions are more affordable, simple to integrate and provide immediate savings to building owners. Using powerful wireless IoT, cloud-based and AI-driven technology, Ctrl+e’s platform can improve building health and the energy consumption of HVAC, water and boiler systems; lighting; on-site fuel cells; electrical grid power; and solar panels. In addition, Ctrl+e enables buildings to become grid interactive and become eligible to participate in demand-response incentive programs.

About Ctrl +e

Ctrl+e is a leading innovator in building intelligence and energy management solutions, empowering building owners to improve sustainability, reduce costs and advance the health of their community.

With decades of combined engineering, IoT and real estate experience, its dedicated team can cost-effectively modernize any property’s infrastructure using the company’s multi-patented building intelligence and energy management platform. By providing real-time visibility and actionable insights, building owners and managers can easily adapt and optimize energy usage, save money, reduce waste, minimize carbon emissions and obtain meaningful insights into any building’s health and safety.

Ctrl+e is headquartered in New York City and is entirely American made. Its solutions are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Rochester, NY.

