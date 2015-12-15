Consumer Cellular Tops the J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Study Among Value MVNOs for the 14th Time in a Row

Wireless carrier becomes the most awarded brand for wireless customer care among value MVNOs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the 14th consecutive time, Consumer Cellular has earned the J.D. Power Award for ranking #1 among Wireless Value Mobile Virtual Network Operators (VMVNOs) for customer care. This year’s designation established Consumer Cellular as the most awarded brand for wireless customer service among Value MVNOs, based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study, Volume 1. In the study, Consumer Cellular outscored all other value mobile virtual network operators evaluated, receiving the highest overall Customer Care segment index score, 869, which is 5 points above the second-place provider.

“Every day, we focus on providing great experiences for our employees and customers, so we’re honored to see that commitment pay off with this recognition,” said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “The fact that we have been ranked #1 in the prestigious J.D. Power rankings 14 times in a row is a testament to our focus—and our vision to become the most beloved wireless carrier in America. I want to thank our hardworking customer care team for all of their efforts—this reflects their continued dedication to serving our customers.”

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study, Volume 1, reflects the experiences of current customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months.

“Congratulations to Consumer Cellular for setting an exemplary level of customer service that has resulted in ranking #1 for customer service in its segment for the 14th consecutive time in the J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Study,” said Ian Greenblatt, Managing Director at J.D. Power. “This continued commitment to customer care for more than a decade makes Consumer Cellular the Most Awarded Brand for Wireless Customer Service among Value MVNOs. We celebrate their achievements towards helping customers achieve their goals while experiencing extraordinary customer care.”

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cellphones and no-contract service plans, primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, they have become well known for their 100% U.S.-based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Value MVNOs, 14 Times in a Row, making it the Most Awarded Brand for wireless customer service. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 14 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, AZ-based company is privately held with 2300 employees and utilizes the nation’s largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular’s wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2022 Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Study award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

