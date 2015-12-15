CORRECTING and REPLACING Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation Refinances Manhattan Retail Condo for $20.6M

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth paragraph, first sentence of the release dated January 17, 2023 should read: Headquartered in New York City and led by CEO and Chairman Ben Ashkenazy, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation…

The updated release reads:

ASHKENAZY ACQUISITION CORPORATION REFINANCES MANHATTAN RETAIL CONDO FOR $20.6M

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation (AAC), a private real estate investment firm, today announced a year-end refinancing of $20.6M for the Chatham Retail Condo in New York City.

The Chatham Retail Condo, a 25,673-square-foot Manhattan retail condo located on Third Avenue, received a 10-year, fixed-rate loan from the Bank of Montreal. The loan was a refinancing of a maturing CMBS loan on the property and was brokered by Meridian Capital Group. This transaction was negotiated by Meridian’s Senior Managing Director, Ronnie Levine, and Senior Vice President, Ben Jacobs. The property is 100% leased and anchored by 1Life (One Med) and TD Bank.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Bank of Montreal and Meridian Capital Group to refinance this property,” said Yehuda Sheinfeld, Chief Financial Officer of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation. “Our team is committed to investing in The Chatham for the long-term to support continued economic growth for years to come.”

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation is a New York-based private real estate investment firm focusing on retail, hotel and office assets located throughout the United States and Canada. Ashkenazy Acquisition has a superior performance history in purchasing and managing premier assets.

About Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation

Headquartered in New York City and led by CEO and Chairman Ben Ashkenazy, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation is a private real estate investment firm focusing on the acquisition, development, asset management and marketing of retail, hotel and office assets. Ashkenazy Acquisition’s portfolio boasts over 15 million square feet of retail, hospitality, office and residential properties, located throughout the United States, Canada and England. With a portfolio containing more than 100 buildings valued at approximately $12 billion, Ashkenazy Acquisition has a superior performance history in purchasing and managing premier assets worldwide. Ashkenazy Acquisition is comprised of an experienced team of in-house, seasoned professionals, with deep experience in acquisitions, finance, construction, leasing, development and marketing. The integrated team of real estate professionals offers exceptional expertise at all levels of the transaction and subsequent management.

