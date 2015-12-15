Creative Intelligence Trends to Expect in 2023, According to Rad Intelligence

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContentAI–Rad Technologies Inc. (RAD AI) has identified five creative intelligence trends for marketers to watch in order to improve the impact of their budget spend for 2023.

The adoption of artificial intelligence technologies across text, image and video-based creative intelligence is at an all time high and is expected to gain even more momentum this year. As machine learning (ML), deep learning and natural-language processing technologies improve, so does the excitement and dependency of marketers looking to make better informed decisions.

“Artificial intelligence technologies are rapidly transforming the way marketers approach creative intelligence, and these trends will shape the future of the industry. With advancements in AI technologies, the possibilities for personalization, automation, and emotion-detection are endless,” says RAD AI Founder & CEO Jeremy Barnett. “Our mission is to help marketers stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of artificial intelligence to create meaningful and effective campaigns that resonate with their target audience.”

Personalization: The global number of social media users is projected to surpass 6 billion by 2025, and the need for content personalization has never been more relevant. As audiences become more accustomed to personalized media, brands need to evolve to create content that engages their target customers on an emotional level. This means that brands will be looking to invest more into the contextual personalization of content based on how their customer consumes it. By using past interactions to better personalize content, brands can begin to understand behavior and key moments in the purchasing cycle, which will become increasingly important as the need for actionable insights to inform creative strategy grows.

Automation: Automation will continue to play a big role in creative intelligence, as it helps brands to quickly test, optimize and scale marketing campaigns, as well as to streamline workflows and the processes of creating and publishing content. AI-powered technologies that personalize content through demographics, past behavior, and other data points are expected to become increasingly prominent as brands look to deliver targeted content to their customer base. The use of automation for actionable content analysis is expected to double in 2023 with marketers demanding more from their service providers.

Emotion detection and understanding: Brands will increasingly use AI-based technologies to better understand and respond to the emotions of their customers. As marketers deepen their understanding of the emotional triggers that deliver ROI, content personalization follows, creating a better customer experience. AI that analyzes emotions such as sentiment and engagement for the purpose of content personalization will become more robust as training sets improve. As the efficacy of these models improves, so will emotion-based optimizations mapped to key campaign objectives. AI-powered technologies that optimize content based on historical emotion-based data will therefore deliver a better customer experience and better marketing ROI.

Founding Advisor of RAD AI Alex Wissner Gross, Ph.D., commented, “It’s an exciting time to be a part of this rapidly evolving industry. The advancements in deep learning, computer vision, explainable AI, etc. will continue to greatly enhance the way that we include AI in our day-to-day as we supplement and streamline our businesses. The way businesses operate today and the way they will operate in 10 years may even be unrecognizable thanks to the innovations of AI. The opportunities begin to seem endless.”

