Cummins Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth quarter revenues of $7.8 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $631 million

EBITDA in the fourth quarter was 14.2 percent of sales; Diluted EPS of $4.43

Fourth quarter results reflect: $52 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items. $27 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, of costs related to the integration of Meritor. $19 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, of costs related to the separation of the Filtration business.

Excluding the Meritor business and related integration costs and Filtration separation costs, EBITDA in the fourth quarter was 16.1 percent of sales, exceeding our guidance

Full year revenues of $28.1 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $2.2 billion

EBITDA for the full year was 13.5 percent of sales; Diluted EPS of $15.12

The company expects full year 2023 revenues to be up 12 to 17 percent, EBITDA expected to be in the range of 14.5 to 15.2 percent.

COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $7.8 billion. Excluding Meritor, Inc., the acquisition of which was completed on August 3, 2022, revenues were $6.6 billion, 13 percent higher than the same quarter in 2021. Excluding Meritor, sales in North America increased 25 percent and international revenues decreased 1 percent compared to fourth quarter 2021, as strong demand across all global markets were offset by a market slowdown in China, as well as Russia, where operations have been suspended indefinitely.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $631 million, or $4.43 per diluted share. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 17.2 percent including $52 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items. Excluding the Meritor business and related integration costs, net income for the quarter was $644 million, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to $394 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, in 2021. Fourth quarter results also include $0.11 per diluted share of costs related to the separation of the Filtration business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion, or 14.2 percent of sales. Excluding the Meritor business and related integration costs, as well as $19 million of costs related to the separation of the Filtration business, EBITDA was 16.1 percent of sales, compared to 12.1 percent of sales a year ago.

Fourth quarter results for the company included a full three months of Meritor. Meritor results within the quarter include $1.2 billion in revenue and EBITDA of $60 million. Fourth quarter results also include $27 million of integration related costs. EBITDA for Meritor operations, excluding the integration costs, was $87 million in the quarter, or 7.5 percent of sales.

“In 2022, Cummins continued to advance its Destination Zero growth strategy through the acquisitions of Jacobs Vehicles Systems, Meritor and the Siemens Commercial Vehicles business. The innovative talent, technology and capabilities these acquisitions bring will position Cummins for success as the industry decarbonizes,” said President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey. “We delivered strong profitability in the fourth quarter and achieved record full year revenues, EBITDA and EPS last year. I want to thank all our employees for helping us navigate a difficult supply chain environment and making 2022 a successful year.”

Revenues for the full year were $28.1 billion. Excluding Meritor, revenues were $26.2 billion, 9 percent higher than 2021. Sales in North America increased 18 percent and international revenues decreased 2 percent compared to 2021, as strong demand across all global markets was partially offset by a market slowdown in China, as well as Russia, where operations have been suspended indefinitely.

Net income attributable to Cummins for the full year was $2.2 billion, or $15.12 per diluted share. The tax rate in 2022 was 22.6 percent with a net zero impact from discrete tax items. Excluding the Meritor business and related acquisition costs, integration costs and purchase accounting impacts, net income for 2022 was $15.67 per diluted share, compared to $14.61 per diluted share in 2021. Full year results also include $0.72 per diluted share of costs related to the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and $0.45 per diluted share for the separation of the Filtration business.

EBITDA in 2022 was $3.8 billion, or 13.5 percent of sales. Excluding the Meritor business and related acquisition costs, integration costs and purchase accounting impacts, as well as $111 million of costs related to the Russia suspension of operations and $81 million of costs for the separation of the Filtration business, EBITDA was $4.0 billion, or 15.1 percent of sales, compared to $3.5 billion, or 14.7 percent of sales, a year ago.

Full year results for the company included five months of operations following the acquisition of Meritor. Meritor results within 2022 include $1.9 billion in revenue and EBITDA of $26 million. Results of Meritor include an inventory valuation adjustment as required by purchase accounting, which resulted in a negative impact of $32 million. 2022 results also include $83 million of acquisition and integration related costs, which consist of consulting and banker fees, and employee separation and retention payments. EBITDA for Meritor operations, excluding the purchase accounting and acquisition and integration costs, was $141 million in the year, or 7.4 percent of sales.

2023 Outlook:

Based on its current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2023 revenues to be up 12 to 17 percent, and EBITDA to be in the range of 14.5 and 15.2 percent of sales.

The outlook above includes the projected results of the Meritor business for 2023, but excludes any costs or benefits associated with the planned separation of the Filtration business. Within the Components Segment, Cummins expects revenues of the Meritor business for 2023 to be between $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion, and EBITDA to be in the range of 10.3 to 11.0 percent of sales. The electric powertrain portion of the Meritor business has been integrated within the New Power portfolio with projected EBITDA losses of $55 million included in the overall guidance for that segment.

The company plans to continue to generate strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50 percent of operating cash flow back to shareholders. In the near term, we will focus on dividends and reducing the debt related to the Meritor acquisition, while continuing to deliver profitable growth to our shareholders.

“In 2023, we anticipate that demand will remain strong in most of our key regions and markets, especially in the first half of the year. We will continue monitoring global economic indicators closely and ensure we are prepared should economic momentum slow further,” said Rumsey. “We expect revenue growth and margin expansion in our core business and strong growth in our New Power segment in 2023.”

2022 Highlights:

Cummins completed the acquisition of Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS), a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop and thermal management technologies which are key components to meeting current and future emissions regulations.

Cummins completed the acquisition of Meritor, Inc., a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and brake technology will position Cummins as a leading provider of integrated powertrain solutions across internal combustion and electric power applications.

Cummins completed the acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles business, a leading global supplier of high-performance electric drive systems for commercial vehicles.

Cummins hosted its biennial analyst day highlighting its long-term decarbonization growth strategy, Destination Zero, which includes making meaningful reductions in carbon emissions through advanced internal combustion technologies widely accepted by the market today, while continuing to invest in and advance zero emission technologies ahead of widespread market adoption.

Cummins unveiled the industry’s first unified, fuel-agnostic internal combustion powertrain platforms. This technology approach will be applied across Cummins’ X-Series, L-Series and B-Series product platforms, and helps fleets reduce carbon emissions today by enabling vehicles to run on low to zero carbon fuels. The platform utilizes the internal combustion engine technology that fleets are already familiar with while also applying a high level of parts and integration commonality across fuels including diesel, natural gas, hydrogen and other fuel applications.

The New Power business continued to expand its green hydrogen presence globally. Capacity expansion for electrolyzers was a major focal point in 2022 as Cummins announced it will begin producing electrolyzers in Fridley, Minnesota, announced electrolyzer manufacturing capacity expansion in Oevel, Belgium, and began construction on the electrolyzer facility in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. In addition to capacity expansion, the company continued to gain momentum in the market with key customers and partners, including Linde, Atura Power, and Florida Power and Light.

Cummins received several prestigious honors during the year including being named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices for a second year in a row, named to Barron’s list of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, ranked No. 4 on Forbes’ list of The Best Employers for Diversity, and included among the honorees on Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list. Also, Cummins’ ESG Rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) was upgraded from AA to AAA, the highest rating possible, as well as named to Investor’s Business Daily’s fourth annual 100 Best ESG Companies list.

On August 1st, Jennifer Rumsey assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer becoming the seventh CEO, and first female, in the company’s history. Tom Linebarger, Cummins long-standing CEO, assumed the role of Executive Chairman.

Progress continues to be made on the planned separation of the Filtration business.

The company increased its cash dividend for the 13th straight year and returned a total of $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Fourth quarter 2022 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2021):

Engine Segment

Sales – $2.6 billion, up 9 percent

Segment EBITDA – $364 million, or 13.8 percent of sales, compared to $264 million or 10.9 percent of sales

On-highway revenues increased 11 percent driven by strong demand in the North American truck market, pricing actions and strong aftermarket demand. Off-highway revenues decreased 1 percent driven by a slowdown in China construction.

Sales increased 21 percent in North America and decreased 16 percent in international markets due to a decline in China demand and the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia.

Distribution Segment

Sales – $2.3 billion, up 13 percent

Segment EBITDA – $256 million, or 11.0 percent of sales, compared to $178 million, or 8.6 percent of sales

Revenues in North America increased 24 percent and international sales decreased by 5 percent.

Higher revenues were driven by increased demand for parts, service, and whole goods.

Components Segment

Sales – $3.1 billion; excluding Meritor, $1.9 billion, up 13 percent

Segment EBITDA – $377 million, or 12.2 percent of sales; excluding Meritor and costs for the Filtration separation, $314 million or 16.1 percent of sales, compared to $205 million, or 11.9 percent of sales

Excluding Meritor, revenues in North America increased by 23 percent and international sales increased by 1 percent due to strong demand in India offset by lower demand in China.

Power Systems Segment

Sales – $1.3 billion, up 22 percent

Segment EBITDA – $185 million, or 14.0 percent of sales, compared to $97 million, or 8.9 percent of sales

Power generation revenues increased 25 percent driven by pricing actions and increased global demand. Industrial revenues increased 17 percent due to strong demand for aftermarket products and increased demand in mining and oil and gas markets.

New Power Segment

Sales – $75 million; excluding Meritor, $61 million, up 79 percent

Segment EBITDA loss – $97 million; excluding Meritor operating results, $81 million

Revenues increased due to higher battery demand in the North American school bus market and higher electrolyzer sales.

Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, electric powertrains, hydrogen production and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; any adverse effects of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; any adverse effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response (including government bans or restrictions on doing business in Russia); failure to successfully integrate the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; failure to realize all of the anticipated benefits from our acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers’ and original equipment manufacturers’ customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, bankruptcy or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; failure to complete, adverse results from or failure to realize the expected benefits of the separation of our filtration business; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; climate change and global warming; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company’s operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2022 2021 NET SALES $ 7,770 $ 5,850 Cost of sales 5,951 4,533 GROSS MARGIN 1,819 1,317 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 742 629 Research, development and engineering expenses 333 288 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 88 109 Other operating expense, net 30 14 OPERATING INCOME 802 495 Interest expense 87 26 Other income, net 63 45 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 778 514 Income tax expense 134 114 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 644 400 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13 6 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 631 $ 394 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 4.47 $ 2.76 Diluted $ 4.43 $ 2.73 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 141.3 142.9 Diluted 142.3 144.1 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Years ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2022 2021 NET SALES $ 28,074 $ 24,021 Cost of sales 21,355 18,326 GROSS MARGIN 6,719 5,695 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,687 2,374 Research, development and engineering expenses 1,278 1,090 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 349 506 Other operating expense, net 174 31 OPERATING INCOME 2,929 2,706 Interest expense 199 111 Other income, net 89 156 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,819 2,751 Income tax expense 636 587 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 2,183 2,164 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 32 33 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 2,151 $ 2,131 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 15.20 $ 14.74 Diluted $ 15.12 $ 14.61 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 141.5 144.6 Diluted 142.3 145.9 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,101 $ 2,592 Marketable securities 472 595 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,573 3,187 Accounts and notes receivable, net 5,202 3,990 Inventories 5,603 4,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,073 777 Total current assets 14,451 12,309 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 5,521 4,422 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,759 1,538 Goodwill 2,343 1,287 Other intangible assets, net 2,687 900 Pension assets 1,398 1,488 Other assets 2,140 1,766 Total assets $ 30,299 $ 23,710 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 4,252 $ 3,021 Loans payable 210 208 Commercial paper 2,574 313 Current maturities of long-term debt 573 59 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 617 683 Current portion of accrued product warranty 726 755 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,004 855 Other accrued expenses 1,465 1,190 Total current liabilities 11,421 7,084 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 4,498 3,579 Deferred revenue 844 850 Other liabilities 3,311 2,796 Total liabilities $ 20,074 $ 14,309 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 258 $ 366 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued $ 2,243 $ 2,099 Retained earnings 18,037 16,741 Treasury stock, at cost, 81.2 and 80.0 shares (9,415 ) (9,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,890 ) (1,571 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 8,975 8,146 Noncontrolling interests 992 889 Total equity $ 9,967 $ 9,035 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 30,299 $ 23,710 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

