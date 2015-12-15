Cybeats Announces Analyst Watchlist Report Released by Haywood Securities Inc

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that Gianluca Tucci, Research Analyst at Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood“) has released a Watchlist research report on Cybeats. Mr. Tucci’s watchlist report on Cybeats, ‘A Cybersecurity Company with Policy Tailwinds Accelerating Early Adoption,‘ and any future reports may be obtained directly from Haywood.

For more information, Gianluca Tucci can be contacted at [email protected].

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of Cybeats and its management made by Haywood are theirs alone.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to subscribe to the Company’s mail list, visit: https://www.cybeats.com/investors.

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Corporate Development

Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: statements concerning any future analyst reports to be published by Haywood and the future coverage of the Company by Haywood generally. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154271