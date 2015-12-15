Cybeats Appoints Gonda Lamberink, Global Cybersecurity Executive, to Vice President of Sales

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Gonda Lamberink to its leadership team as Vice President of Sales. A seasoned global cybersecurity executive, Lamberink brings a wealth of experience in strategic growth, business development, sales, marketing, product management, and partnerships.

With a proven track record of opening new markets and driving significant multi-million dollar growth, Lamberink brings vast supply chain security knowledge and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. For over 10 years, Gonda has effectively led go-to-market strategies and managed cross-functional teams focused on software, OT/IoT and supply chain security in areas such as industrial and building automation, telecom, transportation and healthcare. Holding degrees in law and economics from the University of Groningen and the University of Hamburg, and having worked across North America, Europe and Greater Asia, Lamberink’s international background is a valuable asset in supporting Cybeats’ global expansion.

“As the adoption of SBOMs gains momentum and the demand for transparency in software supply chains increases, Cybeats is poised for exceptional growth. With SBOM Studio, Cybeats has established itself as a leader in the market and I am eager to leverage my experience to bring this cutting-edge solution to even more organizations,” said Gonda Lamberink, VP of Sales, Cybeats.

“We are thrilled to have Gonda join our team at Cybeats. Her extensive sales experience and expertise in the cybersecurity industry will be an invaluable asset as we enter this next phase of growth. With her deep understanding of our market and customers, Gonda’s appointment reinforces our commercial leadership and will accelerate our business expansion in the U.S. and beyond,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats.

The appointment is effective immediately and will support the Company’s ongoing commercial pipeline and growth initiatives across multiple verticals. Pre-commercial pipeline activity includes notable entities from the U.S and global medical device manufacturing sector following recent FDA mandates on the use of SBOM, a German-based enterprise software multinational, a Michigan-based automotive company, a U.S-based home entertainment leader, and more. The Company is pleased to have Gonda join its ranks following several recent announcements on the Company’s commercial success, and that 75% of organizations who have completed an SBOM Studio pilot evaluation have moved to sign commercial agreements with the Company.

About Gonda Lamberink

Gonda Lamberink is a New York-based global technology and cybersecurity executive with a breadth of experience who brings a unique skillset to the table. Lamberink is a strategic thinker and excellent communicator, able to forge strong relationships with customers and stakeholders alike. Lamberink has substantial expertise in OT/IoT and supply chain security.

Lamberink led the go-to-market strategy for IoT and supply chain security revenue in the global smart home, smart building, industry 4.0 and related industries as part of her role at UL Solutions, a global independent safety science company. Prior to focusing on IoT security, Lamberink worked on securing digital payments and smart card technologies. Previously, Lamberink worked as a strategy consultant with PwC Transaction Services and as an economist with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs. Lamberink is a results-driven leader with a proven track record of driving business results, capitalizing on new opportunities and consistently exceeding goals.

Upcoming Events

Come meet us at S4x23 in Miami February 13-16, 2023! Discover new ideas and come up with innovative ways to use these new ideas to deploy secure and resilient industrial control systems1: https://s4xevents.com/

Join us at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from 27 February – 2 March, 2023 at MWC Barcelona2, the world’s most influential exhibition for the device connectivity and security industry: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

