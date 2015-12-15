Cybeats Provides Overview of its Customer Success Strategy, Featuring Julia Cherry, VP; Highlights Positive Impact on Commercial Growth

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to introduce and provide an overview of its unique and customer success-driven growth initiatives, featuring Julia Cherry, its team lead and Vice President. In this role, Julia oversees customer success and strategy, which will continue to play a critical role in the commercial performance of Cybeats especially in areas such as client experience, retention and net new business.

“At Cybeats we focus on deeply understanding our customers to ensure they get the best out of their investment with us. To achieve that, our customer success team owns the customer experience throughout the entire journey from early evaluation stages through assessment, adoption, and renewal. By investing in our customer success practices, we are building the foundation for long-term growth through enhanced customer experiences and word-of-mouth referrals. With a notable 75% pilot conversion rate, our customer success team is poised to continue to support our commercial scale up. I’m proud to be part of a team that puts our customers at the forefront of all we do, delivering a tailored experience that fuels business growth,” said Julia Cherry, VP Customer Success at Cybeats.

Customer Success Accelerating Commercial Opportunities

Cybeats recently announced that 75% of all organizations that have completed SBOM Studio1 pilot evaluation periods have moved on to sign commercial licence agreements with the Company2. Julia and her customer success team have been instrumental in obtaining this pilot conversion rate metric. Under her leadership, customer success manages pre-commercial pilots and through to post-sale client experience. Clients who move past early stages of the commercial pipeline are connected with customer success, where they are supported hands-on throughout their entire journey with Cybeats. Notable organizations moving through these pre-commercial stages include several U.S and global medical device companies, and now multiple Michigan-based automotive companies and multiple U.S-based home entertainment companies.

“Our clients are often faced with unforeseen challenges with their adoption of SBOM – a new software imperative at the forefront of supply chain security and its operations. Cybeats has developed a customer support model that takes a personal and proactive approach, empowering clients to unlock the full potential of SBOM Studio. Building on its solid technology foundation, the company’s Customer Success team has a level of expertise and commitment that further sets us apart. The leadership team is proud of the dedication and positive impact that Customer Success has had on our commercial growth, and is one that will continue to drive us forward,” said Justin Leger, COO, Cybeats.

Customer Success at Cybeats

Ensuring customers are effectively using the product and achieving their desired outcomes is a key facet in improving loyalty and driving repeat business, and leading to positive word-of-mouth referrals. Cybeats’ customer success team has a deep understanding of clients needs and product use-cases, and so is well-positioned to identify opportunities to increase the value for our customers and make their holistic experience with Cybeats as smooth and effective for their needs as possible. This quality of hands-on customer success in turn leads to cross-selling and upselling additional products or services, increasing revenue per customer, net new business and overall support of sales growth. Diligently gathering feedback from customers, ensuring that communication to our technical teams is streamlined and unique to Cybeats, often even directly facilitated, so that products continue to meet and exceed our customer needs. Goals, metrics and KPIs for Cybeats’ customer success division drive business value, and align with overall business growth goals:

User Adoption – Ensuring Cybeats’ clients are effectively using the product and achieving desired outcomes.

– Ensuring Cybeats’ clients are effectively using the product and achieving desired outcomes. Customer Retention – Maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and reducing churn.

– Maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and reducing churn. User Feedback – Actively seeking and incorporating customer feedback to continuously improve the product and customer experience.

– Actively seeking and incorporating customer feedback to continuously improve the product and customer experience. Full Customer Lifecycle Support – Providing hands-on support from day 1 of the customer journey, before commercial sale, to learn about the client both personally and professionally. This ensures a consistent, tailored and highly personalized customer experience from pre-commercial to post-commercial.

– Providing hands-on support from day 1 of the customer journey, before commercial sale, to learn about the client both personally and professionally. This ensures a consistent, tailored and highly personalized customer experience from pre-commercial to post-commercial. Data-Driven Approach – Gathering data and analytics to drive decision making and measure success.

– Gathering data and analytics to drive decision making and measure success. Processes & Operations – Detail the processes and systems in place to support customer success, such as support and onboarding, user feedback, and data analysis.

About Julia Cherry

Julia is a seasoned veteran in building and leading high performance teams that provide best-in-class customer experience and customer journey. She builds long-lasting and genuine relationships through empathy, care, focus on details, and deep understanding of customers’ needs, backed up by strong technical skill sets. She has worked with a variety of team sizes and cultures, and has a proven track record of creating strong, collaborative teams where each person takes responsibility to learn and act with appropriate focus and priority by providing structure and guidance, allowing team members to excel. Julia has previously held roles in technical strategy, and spent nearly six years with computer software and security multinational, CA Technologies, formerly known as Computer Associates International, Inc. based out of New York City.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

