Cytek® Biosciences Partners with Bio-Rad to Expand Reagent Portfolios

New Agreement Enhances High-Parameter Panels on Cytek Cell Analysis Systems

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delivering a boost to immuno-oncology and immunotherapy researchers, Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with leading life science research and clinical diagnostics products company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb). Under the terms of the agreement, Bio-Rad’s exceptionally bright, high-performing new StarBright™ Dyes will be available to Cytek to develop and commercialize reagent products to support high-parameter applications on Aurora and Northern Lights™ flow cytometry systems.

Bio-Rad’s StarBright Dyes have been designed to be stable with superior brightness, narrow excitation and emission characteristics for minimized spillover and improved resolution of specific cell populations, allowing researchers to build bigger, better panels.

Bio-Rad’s StarBright Dyes complement Cytek’s cFluor® family of proprietary dyes, providing a wider variety of color options for highly multiplexed panel design and application development. Cytek plans to develop and optimize single vial reagents and multicolor panels using StarBright Dyes for the more than 1,500 Cytek Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) instruments already deployed across more than 40 countries.

“Our focus has always been to provide a complete cell analysis solution to our customers, and the addition of Bio-Rad StarBright Dyes to our FSP platform is a big win for researchers conducting multiparameter experiments,” noted Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Researchers will be able to expand multiparameter analysis into violet and UV channels with Cytek-optimized reagents, unleashing the full power of FSP technology to obtain better resolution and a deeper understanding of populations.”

Bio-Rad StarBright Dye conjugates can also be integrated seamlessly into Cytek immunoprofiling assays. These easy-to-use, pre-optimized panels are designed by Cytek’s scientists, freeing researchers from time-consuming, labor-intensive and costly panel design and optimization.

“Cytek has made a name for itself as a pioneer that has shifted the conventional dynamics surrounding flow cytometry, making our unique new reagents a perfect fit for their instruments,” said Hilary Latham, marketing director for Bio-Rad. “We are proud to team with Cytek to bring more high-quality reagent choices on both violet and UV channels to researchers.”

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system and certain reagents for use therewith, which are available for clinical use in countries where the regulatory approval has been obtained from the local regulatory authorities, including China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures. Please contact your local sales representatives for the status of local regulatory approval.

Cytek, cFluor, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( www.cytekbio.com ), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek Biosciences’ business strategies and product plans, including plans to develop, optimize and commercialize single vial reagents and multicolor panels using StarBright Dyes to support high-parameter applications on Aurora and Northern Lights™ flow cytometry systems. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to market conditions; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; Cytek Biosciences’ dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek Biosciences’ current and potential products; Cytek Biosciences’ ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek Biosciences’ ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek Biosciences’ ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek Biosciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022 and other filings Cytek Biosciences makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek Biosciences’ forward-looking statements. Although Cytek Biosciences believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek Biosciences as of the date hereof, and Cytek Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek Biosciences’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

