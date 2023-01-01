Dialpad’s Mike Kane Honored as a CRN Channel Chief for the Second Year in a Row

Dialpad’s SVP of Global Partner Sales is again recognized for successfully driving revenue growth through a channel-first strategy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry-defining Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Mike Kane, SVP of Global Partner Sales, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. The editorial staff selected honorees based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This list celebrates the IT channel executives who work to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

In 2017, Dialpad hired Mike Kane as the company’s first-ever channel employee. In his first five years, Mike has built the organization’s channel team from the ground up, helping Dialpad evolve to become a channel-first company. Mike continues to advocate for the channel model with internal leadership and educates decision-makers on the importance of both channel sales and marketing. He has proven the success of the channel model with higher than average deal sizes, faster close cycles, and increased win rates.

“Mike is a key player in the success of Dialpad and the channel program,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “From the start, Mike hit the ground running and has led the charge in building our channel program to what it is now, including recruiting top-talent. We know he’ll continue to support Dialpad in its next phase of growth.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on CRN’s Channel Chiefs list for the second year in a row,” said Mike Kane, SVP of Global Partner Sales. “I take tremendous pride in the growth I help facilitate within Dialpad and the channel program itself. I look forward to seeing what 2023 brings for the company as we continue to focus on investing in the expansion of our contact centers and doubling down on AI.”

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

Dialpad’s channel program, along with its leaders, have received recognition from a number of awards in recent years. In 2022, Mike Kane was included in Channel Futures’ inaugural Channel Leaders List, honoring him and others for their forward-thinking in redefining the partner-supplier relationship. In the same year, four of Dialpad’s channel executives were named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List. Dialpad’s channel program continues to thrive and expand as it finds ways to best cater to its members’ needs.

To learn more about Dialpad’s Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform and how your organization can “Work Beautifully,” visit dialpad.com and follow along on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Dialpad



Dialpad is the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is completely transforming how the world works together. We’ve designed one, beautiful workspace that seamlessly combines the most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice and Ai Meetings with Ai Messaging. More than 30,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to unlock productivity, collaboration, and customer satisfaction with real-time Ai insights. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



[email protected]

Dialpad Media Contact:

Collette White



[email protected]

415.604.0011