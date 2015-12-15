DIDWW expands Toll-free DID coverage DIDWW expands Toll-free virtual number coverage to Moldova, Malaysia and Kenya

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIDWW , a leading provider of virtual phone numbers and SIP trunking services to operators and businesses all over the world, has further expanded its toll-free number coverage. Moldova, Malaysia and Kenya have been added to the list of 62 countries where DIDWW customers can use the company’s toll-free DID service and benefit from premium quality cloud communications.

Toll-free numbers provide companies with a cost-effective way to extend their reach to customers, as these numbers allow any size businesses to be accessible locally without the callers having to incur high long-distance charges. The powerful DIDWW SIP trunking service offers an extensive global phone number inventory with instantly available toll-free DIDs, including gold and vanity numbers. Delivered over a private, global IP network, this solution ensures a fully-compliant and robust service with virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible SIP trunk settings and premium voice quality.

In addition, the DIDWW number porting service allows global carriers and enterprises to port-in their inventory of phone numbers for free, without causing interruptions to their live business operations. Ultimately, the DIDWW SIP trunking solution with its constantly expanding DID coverage enables businesses and other telecom operators to boost their product portfolios, enhance the quality of their communication services, and offer extended reach to their customers.

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, added, “Our toll-free DID number service, recently expanded in Moldova, Malaysia and Kenya, creates fresh opportunities for businesses to reach new markets in a secure and cost-effective way. We look forward to continually expanding our virtual number coverage and providing customers with the best quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services in the industry.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

[email protected]

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15c4ff24-87b4-4877-b7d0-7d2b8883b2de