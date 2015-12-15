DOCS Dermatology Announces Bill Butler as Chief Executive Officer

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DOCS Dermatology, (“DOCS” or the “Company”), one of the largest dermatology management platforms in the U.S., with over 90 clinics, and more than 1,300 employees, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Butler as Chief Executive Officer.

John Macke, who has served as DOCS CEO since 2017, will transition to the Board of Directors as Vice-Chairman, where he will focus on industry relations, and mergers and acquisitions.

“I could not be more honored to lead this company. I want to thank John Macke for his partnership in our transition and I am grateful for the opportunity to guide the continued success of DOCS,” Butler says. “I was drawn to DOCS because of its outstanding culture of clinical excellence – when you do right by the patient, success will always follow. I look forward to strengthening our existing culture to improve the patient, provider, and our team’s experience to further differentiate DOCS in the marketplace.”

Mr. Butler joins DOCS with a distinguished career as a senior healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience in finance and operations. He started his career with Deloitte, working with clients in the healthcare industry. Most recently, Bill was the Chief Operating Officer for EyeCare Partners, overseeing operations with responsibility for clinical leadership, human resources, real estate, acquisition integration, and supply chain. Prior to EyeCare Partners, Mr. Butler was the Chief Operating Officer for Eyemart Express, an FFL and LGP portfolio company, where he was instrumental in guiding the company to record growth.

About DOCS Dermatology

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, DOCS Dermatology is a dermatology practice management company serving dermatology clinics throughout Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. DOCS provides its partner practices with centralized non-clinical resources and services that enable clinicians to focus exclusively on providing best-in-class dermatological care to patients. For over 40 years, DOCS’s partner practices have established a reputation for providing excellent clinical care and an elevated patient experience within the communities they serve. More information is available at www.docsdermgroup.com/about-us

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital manages $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading institutional family offices, foundations, endowments, and pensions. SkyKnight makes long-term investments into high-quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. More information is available at www.skyknightcapital.com

Contacts

Kristy Suttle



DOCS Dermatology



614-495-3927



[email protected]