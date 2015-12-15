Doreen Devine Joins Alliant Insurance Services’ New York Team

Devine will support clients across the region through a full range of employee benefits solutions

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alliant–Doreen Devine has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Executive Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in New York, Devine has more than 25 years of experience helping businesses efficiently manage their employee benefit programs by designing, implementing, and managing modern solutions that meet today’s unique challenges.

“Doreen has a deep understanding of a range of industries and solutions, cultivating long-term relationships based on trust, value and measurable results,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “She’s a strategic thinker and knows what it takes to work with and manage the needs and expectations of external and internal teams as well as her clients.”

Devine has a proven track record of maintaining and improving client relationships and satisfaction through open communication, demonstrating value, and delivering results. She prides herself on her ability to build and expand client relationships, maximize plan efficiency, manage risk, integrate internal and external client teams, and align finance and HR strategies to achieve common business objectives. Her broad industry experience includes the utility, chemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing fields.

Prior to joining Alliant, Devine was a Managing Director of Global Client Management for a global advisory and brokerage firm. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Rutgers University and her master’s certification in project management from George Washington University.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

