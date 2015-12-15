Dotcom Ventures FZE builds and develops technology and blockchain companies, providing incubation and investment support to help entrepreneurial ideas become market-leading companies.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2023) – Dotcom Ventures FZE, a leading company with a deep understanding and increasing experience in Fintech and blockchain technology development, is excited to unveil two innovative projects – crypto.soy and audit.soy. Both projects aim to revolutionize the way blockchain technology development and Web3 solutions are provided, offering a range of specialized services under one roof.

Dotcom Ventures FZE Unveils Innovative Projects for Blockchain Development and Web3 Solutions: crypto.soy and audit.soy

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of crypto.soy and audit.soy,” said Johannes Eidens, CEO of Dotcom Ventures FZE. “These projects have been expertly crafted to provide comprehensive and holistic solutions for blockchain and smart contract development, deployment, management, security, and marketing. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs and companies to bring their ideas to life and make a positive impact in the blockchain and DeFi space.”

Crypto.soy is a leading provider of comprehensive and holistic solutions for blockchain and smart contract development, deployment, management, and marketing. The company utilizes secure programming languages, such as Solidity, Vyper, Rust, and other languages that prioritize security. This allows the team to specialize in deploying blockchain infrastructure using protocols such as Ethereum, Cosmos, and Polkadot. These protocols enable interoperability and permit the seamless exchange of assets and data without censorship. In addition, the company’s platform is designed to empower non-technical entrepreneurs to launch their own crypto-based or web3 projects. To cater to the corporate sector, crypto.soy also offers private Blockchain solutions such as Hyperledger stacks, which help in enhancing security and scalability for large-scale businesses.

Audit.soy is a key provider of comprehensive security auditing services for smart contracts and decentralized applications. The team of security experts conducts thorough automated and manual checks to evaluate the safety of the contracts and identify potential vulnerabilities and exploits that could compromise the success of the project. Audit.soy works toward delivering clear and detailed reports with actionable recommendations for remedial works and best practices to ensure the security and integrity of a company’s Web3 projects.

Dotcom Ventures FZE is committed to advancing the blockchain and Web3 space by providing top-of-the-line solutions and support for companies and entrepreneurs. Dotcom Ventures FZE has a solid reputation for delivering on its commitments by investing in and backing several DeFi and other leading blockchain projects in the FinTech space, managing teams and building its own Web3 projects.

