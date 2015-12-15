Dr. Kahane’s extensive experience in healthcare organization leadership bolsters Suki’s position in 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced today that Dr. Stephen Kahane has joined Suki’s board of directors, bringing decades of experience as an operator and operating advisor with a focus on sales, marketing, product and customer success.

Kahane currently serves as executive advisor at New Mountain Capital, where he has been a renowned advisor and investor to select portfolio companies such as Datavant, Cloudmed (now R1), and Signify Health, which have all generated impressive investor returns. Prior to 2023, Dr. Kahane spent eight years at athenahealth, serving as Executive Vice President and President, Client Organization. During that time, the company grew revenues from ~$250M to over $1.3B.

“AI-powered voice technologies are the future of healthcare and can address physician pain points, specifically administrative overload and burnout, which impacts patient care, outcomes and financial performance,” said Kahane. “Suki is a true innovator in this space, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work closely with the leadership team of such a forward-thinking company.”

Suki Assistant leverages advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms and architecture to facilitate physician documentation, information retrieval, ICD-10 coding, and other tasks. A groundbreaking study conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Innovation Lab showed that physician users of the Suki Assistant realized a 72% reduction in their median documentation time per note — or 3.3 hours per week, per clinician.

Kahane’s support will boost Suki’s outlook for 2023, as the company continues to roll out updates and upgrades to its flagship product line.

“Dr. Kahane is one of the best healthcare commercial leaders in the country,” said Punit Soni, founder and CEO of Suki. “We are excited to have him join our ranks as a board member and believe this is a part of the continued evolution of Suki as a powerful, high-growth company with some of the best talent across technology and healthcare domains.”

Early in his career, Kahane served as medical director and development director of IT at Johns Hopkins Medical Institution and was on the faculty of the medical school. Dr. Kahane completed his residency and received his M.S. in computer science from Johns Hopkins and his M.D. with AOA Honor Society credits, Phi Beta Kappa, Summa Cum Laude honors from Emory University. Currently, he is serving on the Advisory Board to the Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Engineering.

