Durlston Partners Appoints Shannon Palmer as Head of Business Strategy and Operations

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Durlston Partners, an expert talent advisory firm specialising in technology, quantitative finance, and data science, is delighted to announce that it has appointed Shannon Palmer as Head of Business Strategy and Operations.

Shannon is an operations and events management expert with nine years of experience helping organisations in the financial, media and publishing sectors deliver their operational initiatives. Shannon joined Durlston Partners as Operations Manager in 2020 and has been highly effective in improving efficiency and ensuring the smooth running of day-to-day operations at the company ever since. Prior to joining the team at Durlston, Shannon was the Events Manager for the specialist capital and solutions company 23 Capital. Shannon also worked at a specialist data and media company in London for six years, where she held various roles, including Events Manager, EA to CEO and Operations Manager.

Shannon’s appointment as Head of Business Strategy and Operations follows the recent appointment of Meraj Bahram to Managing Partner, effective from February 27th, 2023. In her new role, Shannon will work closely with Meraj, and the firm’s other Partners, to develop and implement a business strategy aimed at accelerating the company’s international expansion.

Shannon Palmer, Head of Business Strategy and Operations at Durlston Partners, said: “I’m thrilled to be starting my new position at such an exciting time for Durlston. I’m keen to build on our long-term plan for sustainable growth and development which remains true to Durlston’s values and enriches our extensive roster of high-profile clients.”

Meraj Bahram, incoming Managing Partner at Durlston Partners, said: “I would like to congratulate Shannon on her well-deserved promotion. Since joining in 2020, Shannon has been integral to our growth and continued success, working effectively to improve our internal processes and lay the groundwork for the opening of our office in New York. Shannon’s expertise and extensive knowledge of the sector and our firm will be key in helping us strengthen our strategy so that we can drive our international growth plan forward.”

Founded in 2010, Durlston Partners is an expert talent advisory and delivery firm specialising in the technology, quantitative finance, data science and digital asset sectors. The firm leverages its proprietary technology, deep experience and strong network to help clients find the highest-performing professionals. Durlston’s clients range from high-net-worth individuals, hedge funds and family offices to digital asset firms and banks.

Headquartered in London, Durlston Partners is led by an accomplished team of Partners with decades of combined experience in talent recruitment and advisory. www.durlstonpartners.com

